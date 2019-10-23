President Trump, Cong. Keller visiting Pittsburgh today

PITTSBURGH (AP) — President Donald Trump is headed to Pittsburgh Wednesday to show his support for the natural gas industry. Valley Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer) will be travelling with President Donald Trump on Air Force One to and from the Shale Insight Conference in Pittsburgh. Keller says he is traveling there as a means to help promote Pennsylvania 12th Congressional District’s home-grown energy potential.

The Associated Press reports, as some of the president’s Democratic opponents call for a fracking ban, Pres. Trump has been eager to tout his support for a sector he says brings economic benefits and jobs. AP says, in the state’s suburbs, that might be key to victory, Pennsylvania voters have shown a growing opposition to fracking.