Pres. Trump’s Visits Montoursville: AP PA News, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 5/14/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump is coming to Pennsylvania for a rally the day before voters in a congressional district in the northcentral part of the state pick a new representative to go to Washington. Trump’s rally is next Monday at hangar by Williamsport Regional Airport in Montoursville. His campaign says Trump was last there in 2015.

Republican Fred Keller and Democrat Marc Friedenberg are vying to fill an open seat created by Republican Tom Marino’s resignation in January. The district is heavily Republican and voters there backed Trump in 2016’s presidential election by better than 2 to 1 over Democrat Hillary Clinton. Trump beat Clinton in Pennsylvania, by less than 1 percentage point, and the state is part of his likeliest path to winning a second term.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a western Pennsylvania professor working as an Uber driver has been charged with holding two women against their will in his vehicle over the weekend. Thirty-six-year-old Richard Lomotey is charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment and harassment. Pittsburgh police said Lomotey picked the women up early Saturday and was supposed to drive to Penn Hills, but veered from the route, pulled over, said “You’re not going anywhere” and tried to lock the doors, but the women escaped.

Penn State-Beaver says Lomotey is an assistant professor but has been placed on leave following the “deeply troubling” allegations. Uber called the alleged actions “unacceptable” and said his access to the app has been removed. Court documents don’t list a defense attorney and a listed number for Lomotey couldn’t be found Monday.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A priest with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has been placed on administrative leave while officials investigate claims that he had “inappropriate contact” with adult women.

The decision regarding the Rev. James Young was announced in a May 4 letter from Bishop David Zubik that was distributed this past weekend in the church bulletins of Saint Ferdinand in Cranberry, Saint Gregory in Zelienople and Holy Redeemer in Ellwood City.

Zubik said Young’s removal isn’t an implication of guilt. It’s intended to “safeguard the course of justice while preserving the rights of everyone involved.” While on leave, Young can’t engage in public ministry or administer the sacraments, dress in clerical attire or identify himself as a priest. Those restrictions will become permanent if it’s determined he committed the acts.

Features

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Doris Day had requested no funeral, no memorial service and no grave marker. Day died after a bout of pneumonia yesterday at the age of 97. Her first hit was “Sentimental Journey” with Les Brown and his Band of Renown in 1945. She also had hits with “My Dreams Are Getting Better All The Time,” “Secret Love,” “A Guy is a Guy” and her signature hit, “Whatever Will Be, Will Be (Que Sera, Sera).”

Her real name was Doris Marianne von Kappelhoff, but a bandleader changed it to Day after the song “Day After Day” so it would fit on a marquee. She never won a Grammy. Her son, Terry Melcher, became a songwriter and producer who worked with The Beach Boys and Bob Dylan, and was a member of The Rip Chords and Bruce And Terry.

BOSTON (AP) — “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty Monday in the college admissions bribery scheme, the biggest name to do so in a scandal that has underscored the lengths to which some wealthy parents will go to get their children into top universities.

The Emmy-winning actress, 56, could face prison time after she admitted to participating in the nationwide scam, in which authorities say parents bribed coaches, rigged entrance exams or both to game the admissions system. Huffman pleaded guilty in federal court to paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her older daughter’s answers on the SAT.

UNDATED (AP) _ Dell and Sonya Curry have to make a tough call. With sons Stephen and Seth Curry becoming the first siblings to compete against each other in an NBA conference final, they have to decide who to represent. It’s a problem most any parent would love to have. They decided that wearing a split jersey with the Warriors and Trail Blazers would be too easy. So instead, they’ll flip a coin before each game in the best-of-seven series to determine which team they’ll represent.

It will go something like this: If Sonya flips heads, she’ll wear Blazers attire to support Seth, while Dell wears Stephen’s Warriors colors. If the coin lands on tails, she’ll dress in Warriors clothing while Dell dons Blazers gear. The next game Dell gets to flip the coin, and so on — until the series is decided. So who gets to flip the coin for Game 1 on Tuesday night? “Well, we have to flip to see who flips first,” Dell said with a laugh. “There’s going to be a lot of coin flipping going on.”

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s last one-room schoolhouse could close if funding is withdrawn. The nonprofit Prudence Island School Foundation and Portsmouth School District have an agreement in which the district funds the education program and the foundation runs the program and maintains the building. The foundation said in a statement Saturday that the district wants to halt funding by the end of the academic year.

If the school closes, students would be educated off Prudence Island. Parents say that new commute would take elementary school kids away from home for 10 hours a day. District leaders have referred to the schoolhouse education as a kind of home-schooling and said in December they had to pay $15,000 toward a roof replacement. The foundation was to make its case at Monday’s Portsmouth Town Council meeting.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto doubled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, Cesar Hernandez hit a two-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-4. Lorenzo Cain had a career-high five hits and Mike Moustakas homered for Milwaukee. The Phillies play on Newsradio 1070 WKOK AM, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com. The Phils play the Brewers at 6:30pm.

PHOENIX (AP) — Eduardo Escobar homered, tripled and drove in three runs, Christian Walker also went deep, and the Arizona Diamondbacks cruised to a 9-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Robbie Ray allowed one earned run and six hits over five innings. He got his 800th career strikeout in the fourth inning, reaching the mark in 125 career games _ the second-fewest appearances for a left-handed pitcher. He did in the third-fewest innings pitched _ 664.

