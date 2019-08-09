Pres. Trump to Visit Penna. Next Week: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 8/9/19

MONACA, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump is coming to western Pennsylvania next week to visit a multibillion-dollar ethane cracker plant under construction. A White House official said Thursday the visit to the 386-acre site in Monaca that had been planned for this week before two mass shootings occurred will take place on Tuesday.

The massive Shell Pennsylvania Chemicals plant will convert natural gas liquids into plastic pellets to be used in manufacturing. There are currently about 5,000 construction workers on the site. Shell has said it expects to have about 600 permanent workers at the Ohio River facility, once it’s fully built and up and running sometime in the early 2020s. The plant will be operated by Shell Polymers.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a man fatally stabbed a woman who was talking to a police officer at a downtown Pittsburgh bus stop and then slashed another woman before he was taken into custody. Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert says the officer was checking on the first woman’s well-being Thursday on a crowded sidewalk full of office workers and others headed to lunch.

A man came up from behind him and stabbed her. He then stabbed the other woman. Schubert says the officer immediately took the man into custody and applied first aid to the first woman. She later died. The second victim suffered minor injuries. Schubert said the stabbings seem random. The attack came a day after a man apparently randomly stabbed four people to death in Southern California.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that a Pennsylvania county may keep the image of a Christian cross on its 75-year-old official seal. The appeals court in Philadelphia say the cross does not amount to a government endorsement of religion, noting it appears on Lehigh County’s seal with many secular symbols. The court’s ruling Thursday came nearly two months after the U.S. Supreme Court decided that a 40-foot-tall, World War I memorial cross can continue to stand on public land in Maryland.

In the Pennsylvania case, the Freedom From Religion Foundation and four of its local members objected to the cross’s inclusion on the county seal and sought an order for its removal. A lower court ruled for the Wisconsin-based atheist group, prompting Lehigh County to appeal.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Jerry Sandusky will be taken from prison to a central Pennsylvania courtroom next month for resentencing on his 45-count child sexual abuse conviction, six months after a state appeals court ruled mandatory minimums had been improperly applied. Judge John Foradora filed an order Wednesday scheduling the proceeding for Sept. 23 in the Centre County Courthouse.

Foradora also directed the county sheriff to arrange for the 75-year-old former Penn State assistant football coach to be transported to the hearing from his cell in the State Correctional Institution at Laurel Highlands. Sandusky had been sentenced to 30 to 60 years for child molestation. The state Supreme Court last month declined to grant him a chance to argue he deserves a new trial. Sandusky was convicted of the sexual abuse of 10 boys.

CHICAGO (AP) — President Donald Trump has sent his clearest signal yet that he may be about to sign commutation papers freeing former Illinois governor and one-time “Celebrity Apprentice” contestant Rod Blagojevich from federal prison in Colorado. The 62-year-old Democrat is seven years into a lengthy sentence for extortion, bribery and other wide-ranging political corruption. Speaking with reporters on Air Force One this week, Trump said he thought Blagojevich was “treated unbelievably unfairly” and that he is “thinking about commuting his sentence very strongly.” Yesterday, Trump repeated those sentiments on Twitter.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ivanka Trump will travel to South America in September to focus on issues that make it difficult for women in developing countries to prosper financially, including lack of access to credit and limits on employment. President Donald Trump’s daughter and White House adviser plans to visit Paraguay and Argentina to promote the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, a program started six months ago, by focusing on three key areas: job training, financial assistance and encouraging legal and regulatory changes.

During the trip, aides said Ivanka Trump will advocate for laws and other changes that will allow women to access courts and other institutions, build credit, own and inherit property, travel freely and work the same jobs as men. Ivanka Trump, who had a business selling clothing and accessories before joining her father’s administration, said these laws, while not exhaustive, are “foundational to building strong societies where women can freely participate in the economy.”

Owning property, either land or a home, is one avenue to financial independence for women, but 40% of all countries limit women’s property rights, according to research by the global development initiative. Women cannot run a business in nearly two-thirds of the world’s nations. In 17 countries, they are prohibited from traveling without permission and, in 37 nations, they are not even allowed to apply for a passport. Many nations also limit women’s occupations and work hours. Advisers to the president’s eldest daughter point to changes underway in Ivory Coast as an example of the kind of change that can help women in developing countries.

UNDATED (AP) – Major League Baseball is going to build it — and the White Sox and Yankees are coming to Iowa. The Chicago White Sox will play the New York Yankees next summer at the site in eastern Iowa where the movie “Field of Dreams” was filmed, MLB announced Thursday. The game is set for Aug. 13 in Dyersville, which is about 200 miles west of Chicago.

A temporary 8,000-seat stadium will be built on the site to accommodate the first major league game played in Iowa. “As a sport that is proud of its history linking generations, Major League Baseball is excited to bring a regular-season game to the site of ‘Field of Dreams,'” Commissioner Rob Manfred said. “We look forward to celebrating the movie’s enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa.”

BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) — Dozens of ducklings have made a bid to create the world’s cutest traffic jam in a Maine city. Even “Make Way for Ducklings” author Robert McCloskey couldn’t have envisioned a scene like the one in Biddeford on Wednesday morning. Biddeford resident Karen Ramunno captured the scene on video as a mother duck guided 45 ducklings across a five-lane road.

The mother duck shepherded the babies across in two waves, one of 22 and another of 23. WCSH-TV reports the impromptu duckling parade brought traffic to a standstill in both directions. All made it across safely. The adult duck was not likely the parent to all the young. One possible explanation for the abnormally large brood is that some bird species will group fledglings together to make it easier to care for them.A

NEW YORK (AP) – The U.S. Postal Service is marking the 50th anniversary of Woodstock with a Forever stamp. The stamp was dedicated at a First Day of Issue event in New York yesterday. It’s based on the white bird poster used to promote the concert. The stamp is on sale now.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Last year, Micah Parsons put together the greatest freshman season for a linebacker in Penn State’s long history. He says he learned that earning a starting spot takes more than making a bunch of tackles. At 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, Parsons still has the speed of a running back. He will play weak side linebacker but has skills to line up almost anywhere. He may even be a secondary kick returner this season.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles rested Carson Wentz only to lose his backup. Nate Sudfeld broke his left wrist on a late hit in the second quarter of Philadelphia’s 27-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Sudfeld is scheduled for surgery Friday morning but Eagles coach Doug Pederson said the injury is not season ending.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Madison Bumgarner carried a no-hit bid into the sixth inning and won his fourth straight decision, pitching the San Francisco Giants past the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 to snap a four-game losing streak. Pinch-hitter Cesar Hernandez hit a sharp single up the middle with one out in the sixth to break it up. Before that, the only Phillies baserunner came when Rhys Hoskins drew a one-out walk in the fourth.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils visit the San Francisco Giants at 9:40pm while CBS Sportsradio continues on WKOK.com.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 12 Toronto 6

Final Boston 3 L-A Angels 0

Final Detroit 10 Kansas City 8

Final Cleveland 7 Minnesota 5

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Miami 9 Atlanta 2

Final Chi Cubs 12 Cincinnati 5

Final San Francisco 5 Philadelphia 0

Final San Diego 9 Colorado 3

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Washington 91 Indiana 78

Final L.A. Sparks 84 Phoenix 74

Final Seattle 69 Dallas 57

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

Final Buffalo 24 Indianapolis 16

Final N-Y Giants 31 N-Y Jets 22

Final Cleveland 30 Washington 10

Final Baltimore 29 Jacksonville 0

Final New England 31 Detroit 3

Final Tennessee 27 Philadelphia 10

Final Miami 34 Atlanta 27

Final Green Bay 28 Houston 26

Final Carolina 23 Chicago 13

Final Seattle 22 Denver 14

Final Arizona 17 L.A. Chargers 13

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans 8:00 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final New York City 3 Houston 2

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

Texas at Milwaukee 8:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland at Chi White Sox 3:10 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit 7:10 p.m.

L-A Angels at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta at Miami 7:10 p.m.

Washington at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Cincinnati 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at L-A Dodgers 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco 10:15 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Connecticut at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

Chicago at Las Vegas 10:30 p.m.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

