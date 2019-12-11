Pres. Trump Mocks Dems in Hershey: AP PA Headlines, Scores

AP PA Headlines 12/11/19

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump mocked Democrats for their efforts to impeach him as he rallies supporters in the key swing state of Pennsylvania. Trump’s visit to Hershey Tuesday followed a momentous day at the U.S. Capitol, where Democrats unveiled articles of impeachment and shortly thereafter signaled their support for the president’s long-sought United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. Trump says Democrats tried to downplay the impeachment inquiry because they’re “embarrassed” by it. But he says the “silver lining of impeachment” is that the USMCA is going to get passed.

Meantime, the Republican Party’s failed candidate for governor in Pennsylvania last year says he’ll pick up the tab for municipal police to provide protection for President Donald Trump’s rally in Hershey. That’s after residents complained about picking up the $20,000 tab for Trump rallies in 2016 and 2017.

Pennlive.com reported that Scott Wagner told Derry Township officials that he’ll cover the cost up to a maximum of $20,000. Wagner ran for governor with Trump’s endorsement last year . Susan Cort, chairwoman of the Derry Township supervisors, welcomed Wagner’s offer. She says that, in the past, the municipality hasn’t billed other presidential candidates for security-related costs.

ELKLAND, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state trooper was shot and wounded at a home in a rural area near the border with New York state. Authorities say the shooting Tuesday prompted a standoff with the barricaded gunman that continued into the evening. Troopers were conducting a welfare check at the home in Nelson Township, in Tioga County, when they were met with gunfire. One trooper was shot and was airlifted out. State police say the trooper was conscious and alert. He was listed in stable condition. State police swarmed the scene as the gunman barricaded himself inside.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is warning that hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians stand to lose food stamps or see reduced benefits under changes being advanced by the Trump administration. Wolf’s Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller said 90,000 Pennsylvanians could lose eligibility in April when a new rule limits states from exempting work-eligible adults from having to maintain steady employment.

Miller said a rule proposed in October to set a national standard utility allowance could reduce benefits for 775,000 households. Miller also said another rule proposed in July to stop allowing states to exceed federal income eligibility thresholds could strip another 200,000 people of eligibility. Roughly 1.7 million Pennsylvanians receive food stamps.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — A federal judge in Pennsylvania has sentenced a New York City man to 72 months in prison for producing and distributing visual representations of the sexual abuse of children. The judge also ordered 58-year-old Leonard Lewis to three years of supervised release. Federal prosecutors say Lewis placed the image of a minor on photographed bodies of adult men engaged in sexual activity. Prosecutors say he sent those images and marijuana to the minor, solicited the minor to send Lewis photos of himself and tried to entice the minor to travel to New York to have sex with Lewis.

UNDATED (AP) – Penn State men’s basketball team became the fifth unranked team to beat a top-5 program in this upset-filled college basketball season, getting 15 points and 11 rebounds from Mike Watkins in a 76-69 win over No. 4 Maryland. Lamar Stevens added 15 points and 10 rebounds, Myreon Jones and Izaiah Brockington each scored 14 points, and Myles Dread had 12 for the Nittany Lions, who led for all but 1:54. Jalen Smith had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Terrapins, who were trying for their first 11-0 start since 1996..

Features

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A monumental bronze sculpture of a black man with dreadlocks riding a galloping horse has been permanently installed in Virginia’s capital city, not far from the Confederate monument it mimics. An unveiling ceremony for Kehinde Wiley’s “Rumors of War” was held Tuesday at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond. Wiley said he was inspired to create the three-story-high work after a visit to Richmond in 2016 in which he saw a massive equestrian monument honoring Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart. Instead of Civil War-era garb, Wiley’s rider is dressed in hoodie, ripped jeans and sneakers.

WASHINGTON DC (AP) – From “Purple Rain” to “Old Yeller,” the National Film Registry has revealed its Class of 2019. Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden on Wednesday released 25 films that have been added to the registry. This year’s class includes an unprecedented number directed by women. Among them are Patricia Cardoso’s “Real Women Have Curves” and Elaine May’s “A New Leaf.” The films span all years and genres and are chosen in consultation with the National Film Preservation Board and a cadre of librarians. The public also gets to vote. Their top pick this year was Kevin Smith’s “Clerks,” from 1994.

NEW YORK (AP) – New York’s City Council has voted to require “bird-friendly” glass in new buildings. The measure is intended to cut down on the tens of thousands of birds that die by flying into the city’s buildings every year. The Council passed the bill by a vote of 43-3 on Tuesday. It will take effect one year after it becomes law. Conservationists estimate that 90,000 to 230,000 birds die every year flying into New York City buildings. New York will be the largest American city to adopt “bird-friendly” glass legislation. Such laws are already in effect in several California cities, including San Francisco and Oakland.

SEAFORD, Del. (AP) — A National Guardsman who made friends with a stray cat in Afghanistan has raised enough money to bring the feline home to Delaware. The News Journal in Wilmington reported Wednesday that Dan Brissey had hoped to raise $3,000 to cover the costs of bringing the cat to the U.S. He raised $8,000 in two days. Brissey is serving his fourth overseas tour with the National Guard. The 50-year-old is stationed in Kabul. He was working as an engineer at a construction site when he noticed the orange kitten. The kitten, named Sully, is currently being cared for at Afghanistan’s only animal rescue facility. The extra money raised for Sully will be used to help the clinic and provide transportation for other military pets.

DADE CITY, Fla. (AP) – A Florida police department is paying off all the layaways at a Walmart store, allowing 26 customers to pick up their purchases ahead of the holidays. The Dade City Police Department said in a Facebook post that Chief James Walters and his staff walked into the store on Monday to pay off the accounts totaling more than $4,300 with donations from the police foundation. The department said Christmas is the time to give back. The buyers were surprised when they received the good news on a phone call from the police chief.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – The superintendent of Broward County schools in Florida wants to demote an administrator who wore a flasher costume at an office Halloween party. A complaint filed with the school board says 46-year-old Mary Coker wore a black coat with tight fabric underneath replicating a naked female body. Other workers at the party were offended and some said they couldn’t tell if Coker was naked. She stands to lose some $44,000 if the school board agrees with Superintendent Robert Runcie to demote her for inappropriate behavior. A school board member says that may be too severe, since Coker was rated “highly effective” and had no previous disciplinary issues.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 22 points, including two key free throws with 15.3 seconds left, and Tobias Harris added 20 to keep the Philadelphia 76ers perfect at home with a 97-92 victory over the Denver Nuggets. Matisse Thybulle added 13 points for the Sixers, who are 13-0 in Philadelphia.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Free-agent shortstop Didi Gregorius is reuniting with manager Joe Girardi in Philadelphia. Gregorius has agreed with the Phillies on a $14 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. Gregorius spent the last five years with the New York Yankees, the first three playing for Girardi. Gregorius missed the early part of last season after Tommy John surgery to repair an elbow ligament torn during the 2018 playoffs. He hit .238 with 16 homers and 61 RBIs. New York was wary of a long-term commitment to a shortstop who turns 30 in February. The Phillies play on 1070AM while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State became the fifth unranked team to beat a top-5 program in this upset-filled college basketball season, getting 15 points and 11 rebounds from Mike Watkins in a 76-69 win over No. 4 Maryland. Lamar Stevens added 15 points and 10 rebounds, Myreon Jones and Izaiah Brockington scored 14 apiece, and Myles Dread had 12 for the Nittany Lions, who led for all but 1:54. Jalen Smith had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Terrapins, who were trying for their first 11-0 start since 1996. Penn State men’s basketball team plays on WKOK and WKOK.com.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry’s shutout streak is over. Montreal’s Tomas Tatar beat Jarry midway through the second period to spark the Canadiens to a 4-1 victory over Jarry and the Penguins. Jarry’s franchise-record shutout streak of 177 minutes and 15 seconds ended when Tatar scored a power-play goal to tie the game. Joel Armia and Shea Weber beat Jarry twice more before the end of the second to give Canadiens goaltender Carey Price all the support he would need. Price finished with 33 saves as Montreal won for the third time in four games.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bucktail 51, Montgomery 32

Danville 64, Central Mountain 34

Jersey Shore 74, Shikellamy 59

Millville 162, Neumann 67

Mount Carmel 61, Minersville 52

Muncy 59, Benton 32

Northumberland Christian 55, Meadowbrook Christian 54

Shamokin 45, Selinsgrove 32

GIRLS BASKETBALL

East Juniata 39, Millersburg 13

Juniata 52, Halifax 36

Meadowbrook Christian 53, Columbia County Christian 23

Mifflin County 57, Chambersburg 52

Williamsport 53, Montoursville 41

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

