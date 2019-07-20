Pres. Trump Helps A$AP: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 7/20/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal appeals court is keeping alive a lawsuit brought by Mumia Abu-Jamal, convicted of killing a Philadelphia police officer in 1981, over his lack of access in prison to hepatitis drugs. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday upheld a lower-court decision that Corrections Department employees were not immune to being sued over their decisions regarding the 65-year-old Abu-Jamal.

Abu-Jamal says his initial denial of treatment with two anti-virial drugs violated his constitutional right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment. He previously won a court order to provide the treatment. A Wolf administration spokesman says the opinion is under review and notes the decision didn’t conclude the litigation. The appeals court panel says there are sufficient grounds at this point to let Abu-Jamal pursue the lawsuit.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A baby alligator has been found far from the tropics in the parking lot of a grocery store near Pittsburgh. It’s the fourth alligator discovered around the city since May. Shaler Township Police Lt. Dave Banko tells the Tribune Review an employee found the 2-foot-long creature Friday morning near a garbage can at the Giant Eagle grocery store.

Paul McIntyre, of Big Daddy Wildlife Removal, says the animal was healthy, docile and seems like a pet. Three other gators have been found around Pittsburgh since May. On June 8, a 2½-foot-long alligator was found on a home’s porch. Two days earlier, a man walking his dog spotted a 5-foot-long alligator in front of a garage. On May 18, a 3-foot-long gator was captured near a riverside park. There’s no word on whether the gator sightings are related. It’s not illegal to own an alligator in Pennsylvania.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — It probably would have been more than enough if Tom Cruise had just shown his face at Comic-Con in San Diego. But he also showed up to show off the trailer for his new movie, “Top Gun: Maverick.” The combination of the two sent the audience into a tizzy yesterday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Urged on by the first lady and celebrities including Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, President Donald Trump said Friday he is trying to help free rapper A$AP Rocky, who has been held in police custody in Sweden for weeks. “I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky,” Trump tweeted from aboard Air Force One, where he said he had just spoken with Kanye West about Rocky’s situation.

“So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!” Trump said. Rocky, a platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been behind bars since early this month as Swedish police investigate a fight he was allegedly involved in in Stockholm before appearing at a music festival. It was not clear who else was involved, but videos published on social media appear to show a person being violently thrown onto the ground by Rocky. A defense lawyer has said it was self-defense.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The State Highway Patrol in Ohio and other members of the 6-State Trooper Project will be collaborating on education and enforcement of the Move Over law. The patrol says the high-visibility enforcement begins Sunday at 12:01 a.m. and ends July 27, at 11:59 p.m. It will include Ohio troopers and state police from Kentucky, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Michigan and West Virginia.

Ohio law requires drivers to move over to an adjacent lane when approaching vehicles with flashing or rotating lights parked on the roadside. Motorists should slow down and proceed cautiously, if they can’t move over due to traffic, weather conditions, or lack of a second lane. Fifty states have a Move Over law. The trooper partnership provides law enforcement and security services involving highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryce Harper’s go-ahead RBI single was one of 15 hits the Philadelphia Phillies used to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1, giving them back-to-back victories for the first time since July 2. Rookie outfielder Adam Haseley added a solo homer to start the scoring and a run-scoring double to cap it for the Phillies. Harper hit a seventh-inning single off Pirates reliever Richard Rodríguez (3-4) that scored pinch-hitter Brad Miller to give the Phillies their first lead of the game.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils travel to the Pirates today 6:30pm on 1070AM WKOK, while .com has CBS Sportsradio.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Left-hander Drew Smyly has agreed to a contract with the Philadelphia Phillies and is on track to start Sunday against Pittsburgh. Manager Gabe Kapler says the agreement is pending a successful physical. Right-hander Nick Pivetta is being moved to the bullpen. The 30-year-old Smyly was 1-5 with an 8.42 ERA in nine starts and four relief appearances this year for Texas, which released him in late June.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 8 Colorado 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 11 Boston 2

Final Cleveland 10 Kansas City 5

Final Toronto 12 Detroit 1

Final Chi White Sox 9 Tampa Bay 2

Final Oakland 5 Minnesota 3

Final Houston 4 Texas 3

Final Seattle 10 L-A Angels 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 6 San Diego 5

Final Philadelphia 6 Pittsburgh 1

Final St. Louis 12 Cincinnati 11

Final Atlanta 4 Washington 3

Final Arizona 10 Milwaukee 7

Final L-A Dodgers 2 Miami 1

Final San Francisco 1 N-Y Mets 0, 10 Innings

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final OT Washington 95 Indiana 88

Final Connecticut 98 Atlanta 69

Final Seattle 69 Las Vegas 66

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Los Angeles 3 Los Angeles FC 2

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

Colorado at N-Y Yankees 1:05 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chi White Sox at Tampa Bay 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston 7:10 p.m.

L-A Angels at Seattle 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Diego at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m.

N-Y Mets at San Francisco 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona 8:10 p.m.

Miami at L-A Dodgers 9:10 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

L.A. Sparks at N-Y Liberty 3:00 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas 8:00 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Montreal at Columbus 7:30 p.m.

