Pres. Trump Headed to PA: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Natural gas industry groups say President Donald Trump will give keynote remarks at their annual conference in the battleground state of Pennsylvania next week. Trump’s appearance next Wednesday at Pittsburgh’s Shale Insight conference comes as hydraulic fracturing is emerging as an issue in the 2020 presidential campaign. The conference is a friendly place for Trump. He delivered remarks there in 2016 and organizers say he recognizes the industry’s significance. Pennsylvania’s natural gas boom has led to the construction of a massive ethane refinery northwest of Pittsburgh that was the site of a rally by Trump in August. The president touted the economic benefits of fracking, which have extended not just to Pennsylvania but also to neighboring West Virginia and Ohio. Several Democratic presidential candidates are running on a promise to ban fracking.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s top elections official is defending the language of a constitutional amendment ballot question and urging a state court to deny a request to stop it. Acting Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar filed a response Wednesday to a lawsuit filed last week by the Pennsylvania League of Women Voters that asks for an injunction against the proposed victims’ rights amendment. Boockvar says the amendment doesn’t improperly combine what are really several different amendments, as the plaintiffs have argued. She notes state government has spent more than $2 million preparing the question for the Nov. 5 vote. Commonwealth Court on Wednesday scheduled an Oct. 23 hearing in Harrisburg on the preliminary injunction request. The ballot question would enshrine victims’ rights in the state constitution.

READING, Pa. (AP) — A British family that made an unauthorized crossing from Canada into the United States has been deported after nearly two weeks in federal custody. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Wednesday the Connors family has been returned to England. The family includes four adults and three children, including an infant and toddler twins. Family members say they mistakenly crossed the border into Washington state while trying to avoid an animal in the road. An affidavit says family members were “treated like criminals” by their U.S. jailers and held in a series of cold and dirty immigration facilities, including one in Pennsylvania that’s long been criticized by immigration activists. U.S. officials say the family crossed the border on purpose, adding that two of the family members had previously been denied entry to the U.S.

JIM THORPE, Pa. (AP) — A very popular excursion train in eastern Pennsylvania says it is shutting down next month because of a tax dispute with the local borough. The Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway says it will cease operations Nov. 25 after 15 years of running vintage coaches along the Lehigh River through Glen Onoko and into Lehigh Gorge State Park. In September, a tax collection agency filed suit saying Jim Thorpe borough was owed about $95,000 in unpaid amusement taxes from 2016 to 2018. ailway’s owner Reading, Blue Mountain and Northern Railroad maintains that the ride is not an amusement and is exempt. It says the company makes its money from freight. Mayor Michael Sofranko says officials were “blindsided” and had been trying for weeks to meet with the company and work out an agreement.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

BAGLEY, Iowa (AP) — Blood may be thicker than water, but it’ll still flood your basement. Nick Lestina found this out the hard way two weeks ago when he discovered 5 inches of blood, fat and other animal tissue flooding his family’s basement in Bagley, which is about 45 miles northwest of Des Moines (duh-MOYN’). He told the Des Moines Register that he hasn’t been able to clean it up because it’s still seeping in. The waste is coming from a neighboring meat locker, where blood and tissue from slaughtered animals was washed down a drain. Officials say a clog or break in the pipe sent the waste into Lestina’s basement through a floor drain. A state environmental specialist traced the waste to Dahl’s Custom Meat Locker and says the company is now pumping it into a large tank. The Lestina family has temporarily moved in with a relative.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — An animal rescue group says more than 300 birds crashed into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in downtown Charlotte, killing some 100 of them. Carolina Waterfowl Rescue says on its Facebook page that 100 of the chimney swifts are severely injured with broken legs, wings and other fractures. They say the rest of the birds were stunned by the impact and it’s hoped they can be released in a few days. The agency says it received a call around 11 p.m. Tuesday reporting birds diving straight into the building’s windows. A Charlotte woman’s video aired by Fox 46 shows the birds crashing into the windows and lying near the building’s entrance. State biologists say birds are most likely to fly into buildings in the fall when they begin migrating.

CLERMONT, Ky. (AP) — For about $23 bucks, you can either get a bottle of Jim Beam bourbon or spend a night at the company’s distillery in Kentucky. The Courier Journal reports the company has posted the Clermont property on Airbnb, with reservations running from Oct. 21 through the end of the year. The online posting says Jim Beam American Stillhouse renters will “join the Beam family for a weekend and live like one of Jim Beam’s seven generations of Master Distillers.” It says stays at the property built in 1919 includes a distillery tour and tasting. The posting also promises that the three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath rental comes with a bar fully stocked with premium Jim Beam bourbons. The posting is signed by Fred Noe, the seventh-generation master distiller and Beam’s great-grandson.

CHERRY LOG, Ga. (AP) — In the picturesque mountains of north Georgia, an unassuming roadside building is now ground zero in the search for Bigfoot. David Bakara has put his passion for the legendary creature on display at Expedition: Bigfoot! The Sasquatch Museum in Cherry Log. Bakara welcomes skeptics and believers alike, but he’s got no doubt that these strange creatures really do exist. The longtime member of the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization opened the museum in early 2016. The attraction has an elaborate display of Bigfoot laying siege to a remote cabin. Color-coded maps document hundreds of alleged sightings. A towering reproduction depicts a hairy 8-foot-tall beast. And the famed 1967 video of an alleged Sasquatch sighting plays on a loop, along with harrowing recollections from those who claim to have encountered a Bigfoot.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON

Final Detroit 116 Charlotte 110

Final San Antonio 128 Houston 114

Final Atlanta 100 New York 96

Final Memphis 124 Oklahoma City 119

Final Portland 126 Utah 118

Final Sacramento 124 Melbourne 110

Final L.A. Lakers 126 Golden State 93

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Columbus 3 Dallas 2

Final OT Pittsburgh 3 Colorado 2

Final Washington 4 Toronto 3

Final Edmonton 6 Philadelphia 3

Final Anaheim 5 Buffalo 2

Final San Jose 5 Carolina 2

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Houston at N-Y Yankees 8:08 p.m.

Houston at N-Y Yankees 8:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON

Miami at Orlando 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee 8 p.m.

Portland at Denver 9 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers 10:30 p.m.

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Tampa Bay at Boston 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal 7 p.m.

N-Y Rangers at New Jersey 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis 8 p.m.

N-Y Islanders at Winnipeg 8 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary 9 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas 10 p.m.

Buffalo at Los Angeles 10:30 p.m.

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Kansas City at Denver 8:20 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.