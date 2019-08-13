Pres. Trump Brings Campaign Back to Penna: AP PA Headlines, Scores

AP PA Headlines 8/13/19

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump today will showcase the growing effort to capitalize on western Pennsylvania’s natural gas deposits by turning gas into plastics. Trump is also trying to hold onto the manufacturing towns that helped him win the White House in 2016. Trump will travel to Monaca, Pennsylvania, today to tour Shell’s soon-to-be completed Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex.

AP reports, the facility is being built in an area hungry for investment and will convert ethane to approximately 1.6 million tons of polyethylene a year. The trip is Trump’s latest effort to highlight the burning of dirty fossil fuels in defiance of increasingly urgent warnings on climate change and an embrace of plastics at a time when the world is increasingly alarmed over its ubiquity and impact.

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Officials say a volunteer firefighter was the father of three of five children who died in a blaze at an all-night child care center in Pennsylvania. Lawrence Park Township Volunteer Fire Chief Joe Crotty says Luther Jones’ two daughters and a son were killed in the fire. The children haven’t been formally identified, but the Erie Fire Department says the dead range in age from 8 months to 7 years.

The owner was hospitalized after the fire Sunday. Crotty says at the time of the blaze Jones had responded to another call for what turned out to be a malfunctioning alarm. Erie fire officials say the children were staying overnight at a house that had been turned into a day care center.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania appeals court questioned why Bill Cosby’s legal team never got a supposed non-prosecution agreement in writing as his latest lawyers fought Monday to have his sexual assault conviction overturned. The 82-year-old actor was not in court Monday as his lawyers attacked the trial judge’s decision to send Cosby to trial and to let five other accusers testify.

The three-judge Superior Court panel asked why Cosby’s lawyers never got the supposed agreement in writing or approved by a judge in 2005. He was arrested by another prosecutor a decade later after dozens of other accusers came forward. Cosby was the first celebrity tried and convicted in the #MeToo era. He is serving a three-to 10-year prison term. The court typically takes several months to rule.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor says at least four children from his state were recently separated from their parents by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf wrote Monday to demand the agency halt the practice until it has a plan to ensure the welfare of children.

Wolf asked Homeland Security Acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan to account for all children separated from their parents this year in Pennsylvania and to tell him how long they were kept apart.

Wolf said in the letter that the four children are U.S. citizens and come from at least three migrant families. Messages seeking comment were left with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement press office in Washington and an agency spokesman in Philadelphia on Monday.

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — Spa visits and the money they generate reached record highs last year in the U.S. with $18.3 billion in revenue driven by 190 million pampering trips, according to the International Spa Association.

The leading industry group for spa professionals recently held its 25th annual event for media to show off trends and services among its 2,300 members. Garrett Mersberger, the association’s board chairman, broke down a few highlights for The Associated Press.

Some spas have been slimming back the services they offer as they focus more on customization, said Mersberger, who is also the director of sales, marketing and spa for Blue Harbor Resort in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. “The idea is to reduce that menu to make it all about the individual guest at that exact moment in time,” he said. “When I book, I don’t want to have to cruise through 50 different services. I want to pick one easily, and when I get there, I want it to be all about me at that moment.”

BERLIN (AP) — A fugitive in Germany has been nabbed thanks to the help of angry wasps. Oldenburg police said the unusual sting operation took place Monday after officers tried to arrest a 32-year-old man to serve an outstanding 11-month custodial sentence. The suspect, whose name wasn’t released, fled from police and jumped from a balcony straight into a wasps’ nest.

The irate insects attacked the man, prompting him to run onto the street. Officers tried to apprehend him there, only to be attacked by wasps themselves. The suspect managed to break free but with wasps in hot pursuit chose to jump into an inflatable pool, where he was arrested.

LONDON (AP) – Bruce Springsteen rarely gives his consent to his music being used in films, so the makers of the new movie “Blinded by the Light” knew they had to find a different motivation for him. Co-writer Sarfraz Manzoor says Springsteen has “more money than God,” so they could not buy his approval.

Manzoor says he figured Springsteen had to trust in the story and believe that his music was being cared for. Co-writer and director Gurinder Chadha says Springsteen saw the film and thanked her for taking care of him so beautifully. She says he told her not to change a thing. “Blinded by the Light” hits theaters tomorrow.

HOUSTON (AP) — Joe Walsh says his concert to benefit veterans will “celebrate the things that unite us as Americans: good friends, open hearts and great music!” ZZ Top, Brad Paisley, Sheryl Crow and Jason Isbell will join Walsh for the third VetsAid concert. This year it will be held in Houston on Nov. 10. VetsAid has distributed nearly $1.2 million in grants so far. Walsh’s father died while serving in Japan when Walsh was not even two years old.

LACEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Heinz is offering to help a person who fears that the theft of a bottle of ketchup has led to bad luck. The thief took a bottle from a New Jersey restaurant. But when the person got into a car accident and experienced other misfortunes, he or she returned two bottles to the eatery, with a note of apology.

The note said the theft of the ketchup was the worst thing the person had ever done, but he or she was seeking to do something “risky.” Heinz offered on Twitter to pay for the damage from the car accident if the thief contacted the Pittsburgh-based company. The company said: “Heinz makes you do crazy things.” Heinz posted Friday that it found the person whose identity it has promised to protect.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils host the Cubs tonight 6:30pm while on WKOK.com, we’ll air the remaineder of the Late Day News Roundup and CBS Sportsradio.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mitch Keller earned his first major league victory and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 10-2 win over the Angels. Jacob Stallings, Kevin Newman, Josh Bell and Bryan Reynolds all homered in Pittsburgh’s fifth win since the All-Star break. The Angels committed two of their three errors during the first inning of their ninth loss in 11 games.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 10 L-A Angels 2

Final Tampa Bay 10 San Diego 4

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 8 Baltimore 5

Final N-Y Yankees 11 Baltimore 8

Final Toronto 19 Texas 4

Final Cleveland 6 Boston 5

Houston at Chi White Sox 8:10 p.m., postponed

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 7 Cincinnati 6

Final Arizona 8 Colorado 6

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Minnesota at Milwaukee 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco 9:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego 10:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Houston at Chi White Sox 4:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N-Y Yankees 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Chi White Sox 8:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati at Washington 7:05 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at Miami 7:10 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Atlanta 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado 8:40 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Minnesota at N-Y Liberty 7:00 p.m.

Atlanta at Las Vegas 10:00 p.m.

