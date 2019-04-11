Pres. Spanier Soon Jailed: AP Penna. Headlines, Sports, Scores, etc.

AP PA Headlines 4/11/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s battle over giving now-adult victims of child sexual abuse another chance to sue their perpetrators or institutions that may have covered it up returned to the Senate on Wednesday, as competing bills landed in the chamber. The movement comes six months after wider legislation to lift criminal and civil limitations on child sexual abuse cases collapsed in the Senate in the wake of a fresh Roman Catholic church scandal that spurred victims to lobby in the Capitol’s corridors.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed legislation to relax criminal and civil limitations and to amend the state constitution to create a two-year window for victims to file civil lawsuits if they’d lost that right because they passed Pennsylvania’s legal age limit. Hours before, Senate Democrats, backed by Attorney General Josh Shapiro and victim advocates, announced new legislation in the Republican-controlled chamber to eliminate criminal and civil limitations and to change state law to create a two-year window.

Both would undo civil liability protections granted to governmental institutions, such as public schools. A two-year window is one of four provisions recommended by Pennsylvania’s landmark grand jury report in August on child sexual abuse in six of the state’s eight Catholic dioceses. Several other states have adopted something similar previously, and lawmakers in New York and New Jersey have approved windows in recent months.

Legislation giving now-adult victims a second chance to sue had already passed Pennsylvania’s House twice in the past three years, both times after Roman Catholic church scandals. However, it has been blocked by a critical mass of the Senate’s Republican majority, most recently in October. It is opposed by Catholic bishops, who call it unconstitutional, and for-profit insurers, who say they are concerned about being forced to pay out for liabilities for which premiums were never collected.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A judge is giving former Penn State president Graham Spanier three weeks to report to jail and start serving a sentence imposed over his handling of a complaint about Jerry Sandusky showering with a boy. Court officials on Wednesday released an order from Judge John Boccabella that says Spanier can do his time in the jail near his home in State College if county jail wardens approve.

Spanier has remained out on bail after his 2017 conviction for misdemeanor child endangerment. Spanier was forced out as university president in 2011, after Sandusky was charged with child molestation. The 70-year-old Spanier was sentenced to a minimum of two months in jail and two months of house arrest. The judge is also giving his approval to Spanier’s participation in a work-release program.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The administration of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is pushing a regulation to control methane emissions from existing natural gas facilities that doesn’t directly target the potent greenhouse gas, raising alarm among environmental groups. Instead, the proposed rule sets limits on smog-forming volatile organic compounds emitted by Pennsylvania’s enormous gas industry, with methane reduction listed as a “co-benefit.”

The rule doesn’t establish specific emissions standards for methane, a key contributor to climate change. Environmental advocates say the administration needs to do far more. Clean Air Council lawyer Robert Routh calls it “the bare minimum.” Administration officials say they’re under a federal mandate to do something about VOCs, a component of ground-level ozone that can worsen bronchitis and asthma. They say that controlling VOCs will also help reduce fugitive methane emissions.

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered flags lowered to half-staff in memory of two Marine Corps reservists from New York who were killed in Afghanistan. Cpl. Robert A. Hendriks and Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman were killed by a roadside bomb Monday along with Sgt. Benjamin S. Hines, of York, Pennsylvania. Slutman grew up in Maryland and lived in Delaware and New York. He was a 15-year member of the Fire Department of New York.

Hendriks’ aunt tells Newsday that the resident of Long Island’s Locust Valley was a sweet, kind and loving young man. Lorraine Caliendo says Hendriks’ brother Joseph, also a Marine, had just started a tour in Afghanistan but instead will be escorting his coffin back home. Caliendo says both brothers hoped to become police officers after their military service. She calls Robert’s death a “horrible, horrible thing.”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania lawmakers solemnly remembered the 11 worshippers killed in an anti-Semitic attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue last fall, hearing Wednesday from an affected congregation’s rabbi that “all is not well in our republic.”

The rare joint session in the chambers of the state’s House of Representatives was attended by nearly two dozen family members of victims of the Oct. 27 attack on the three congregations holding services that day. Among those in attendance was Andrea Wedner, whose 97-year-old mother was killed and who was herself was among seven people wounded.

“This moment of American history and this ravaging Sabbath massacre in my hometown tells us that all is not well in our republic,” said Rabbi Cheryl Klein, whose Dor Hadash congregation had a member killed and another wounded. “Hate is emboldened, and white supremacists are somehow mainstreamed. This diseased American moment was anti-Semitism in our face. It is ugly, unacceptable, and its condemnation needs to be met with tireless strength.”

Features

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont public school board has voted to fly the Black Lives Matter flag at a high school. The Rutland Herald reports that the Rutland City Public Schools Board of Commissioners reaffirmed the plan during a vote Tuesday. Board member Kam Johnston says he moved to rescind the board’s previous decision to raise the flag to allow for more student input and address concerns.

Students at Rutland High School had initiated the effort to raise the flag and brought it to the board. The Black Lives Matter flag will fly at the school for 400 days starting April 12 to mark 400 years since the British slave trade started in the Americas. People opposed to flying the flag say the board shouldn’t be taking a political stance and that the flag may be divisive.

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House has approved the repeal of a 1991 law barring HIV and AIDS instruction that “promotes a homosexual lifestyle” following the filing of a lawsuit by LGBT groups.

Yesterday’s action sends the measure to the Senate and comes a day after Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich declined to join in defending a suit filed last month against the state’s Board of Education and schools chief.

The 1991 law also prohibits HIV and AIDS instruction that “portrays homosexuality as a positive alternative lifestyle” or “suggests that some methods of sex are safe methods of homosexual sex.” The lawsuit says the law stigmatizes LGBT students. Gay legislators celebrated the legislation in emotional, sometimes deeply personal speeches.

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar said Wednesday that Fox News Channel host Brian Kilmeade is guilty of a “dangerous incitement” for questioning her loyalty to the United States, since she’s been the subject of death threats in the past. Kilmeade said on a “Fox & Friends” segment about the freshman Democrat that “you have to wonder if she’s an American first.”

Fox News had no immediate comment about Kilmeade, the second Fox personality in a month to attract attention for comments about Omar. Fox condemned and suspended Saturday host Jeanine Pirro for two weeks after she wondered aloud whether Omar’s use of a Muslim head covering indicated she was a follower of Islamic religious law.

“My love and commitment to our country and that of my colleagues should never be questioned,” Omar said via Twitter on Wednesday. “We are ALL Americans.” Kilmeade’s comment came during a morning show segment that appeared inspired by an item on the conservative Daily Caller web site a day before. It was about a speech Omar gave on March 23 to the Council on American-Islamic Relations’ Los Angeles chapter.

She talked at the event about how many Muslim-Americans felt like second-class citizens in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. She said the rights organization started after people were losing civil liberties because “some people did something.” That reference to the attacks — “some people did something” — struck some of Omar’s critics as a too-flippant description of the assailants that day.

“I didn’t intend to question whether Rep. Omar is an American,” Kilmeade said via Twitter. “I am questioning how any American, let along a United States congresswoman, could downplay the 9/11 attacks.” It’s notable that neither Kilmeade nor Pirro — despite her suspension — apologized or distanced themselves from what they said once it started receiving attention.

A spokesman for Omar did not immediately respond to questions about the criticism she has received about her reference to the attacks. Omar was due to appear later Wednesday with Stephen Colbert on CBS’s “Late Show.”

Omar called on politicians of both parties to unite in condemning Kilmeade. He’s one of three co-hosts of Fox’s morning show along with Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt.

CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey dentist who created a racy Easter display is vowing to put it back up after a female neighbor used gardening shears to damage it. The display at a dental office in Clifton, New Jersey, featured five mannequins dressed in lingerie, fishnet stockings and colorful wigs, all holding Easter baskets and surrounded by Easter eggs. It had drawn mixed reviews from neighbors, as well as passers-by who stopped to take photos.

A television news crew was filming the decorations around 1 p.m. Tuesday when the woman — who lives in a home across the street from the dental office and identified herself as Desire Mozek— took it down. “I think I did something right,” she said. “That’s disgusting already.” The owner of the display, Wayne Gangi, called it a “spoof.” He said the idea came to him when he saw giant Easter eggs while walking around a Party City store. He added that he liked Playboy bunnies when he was a child and thought the display would be funny.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is sending best wishes to son Eric and daughter-in-law Lara over the news that they’re expecting their second child. Trump tweeted yesterday: “CONGRATULATIONS to @EricTrump and @LaraLeaTrump on the great news. So proud!” Lara Trump posted a photo on Twitter earlier in the day with Eric Trump, their 1½-year-old son, Luke, and their two dogs.

She wrote: “Baby number two coming this August!! All of the boys are excited to become big brothers!!”

It will be the 10th grandchild for the president. His eldest son Donald Trump Jr. has five children with his ex, Vanessa Trump, and daughter Ivanka Trump has three children with husband Jared Kushner.

UNDATED (AP) — Researchers may be closing in on a way to check athletes while they’re alive for signs of a degenerative brain disease that’s been linked to frequent head blows. Experimental scans found higher levels of an abnormal protein tied to the disease in a study of former National Football League players who were having mood and thought problems.

It’s the first time a major study has tested these scans for detecting chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, which is only diagnosed now after death. Doctors are searching for a way to tell when players, veterans or others with concussions are at risk for permanent damage. The scans can’t be used yet to say a player does or does not have CTE. The New England Journal of Medicine published the results yesterday.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Bailey scored on a rebound at 4:39 of overtime and the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in the opener of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. Jordan Eberle had a goal and an assist, and Brock Nelson and Nick Leddy also scored for New York, which was opening a postseason series at home for the first time in 31 years. Robin Lehner stopped 41 shots.

CHICAGO (AP) — Jordan Lyles struck out 10 in six crisp innings to tie a career high, Francisco Cervelli and Starling Marte homered off Yu Darvish, and the Pittsburgh Pirates topped the Chicago Cubs 5-2. Lyles improved to 1-0 after allowing three hits and was sharp again in his second start, with Jason Heyward’s solo shot in the fifth accounting for the lone run against him.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jonathon Simmons scored 20 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 125-109 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night in the regular-season finale for both teams. In preparation for a first-round playoff matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, the 76ers rested all five starters. Philly GM Elton Brand says star center Joel Embiid’s status for the opener is in question.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jeremy Hellickson pitched three-hit ball over six innings, Matt Adams drove in four runs and the Washington Nationals routed the Philadelphia Phillies 15-1. One night after wasting a five-run lead in a 10-6 loss in 10 innings, the Phillies were flat. Bryce Harper was 0 for 2 with a walk against his former team, and an offense that was averaging 6.3 runs per game got shut down by four pitchers. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues on WKOK.com.

Tonight at 6pm on WKOK and WKOK.com, we present a special Blue White Penn State Football Coaches Show. Then Saturday at 3pm, the annual Blue White game will be on WKOK & .com.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 9 Minnesota 6

Final Texas 5 Arizona 2

Final L-A Angels 4 Milwaukee 2

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Detroit 4 Cleveland 1

Final Tampa Bay 9 Chi White Sox 1

Final Oakland 10 Baltimore 3

Final Houston 8 N-Y Yankees 6

Final Seattle 6 Kansas City 5

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final San Diego 3 San Francisco 1

Final Cincinnati 2 Miami 1

Final Washington 15 Philadelphia 1

Final St. Louis 7 L-A Dodgers 2

Final Pittsburgh 5 Chi Cubs 2

Atlanta at Colorado 3:10 p.m., postponed

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Indiana 135 Atlanta 134

Final San Antonio 105 Dallas 94

Final Philadelphia 125 Chicago 109

Final Memphis 132 Golden State 117

Final Detroit 115 N-Y Knicks 89

Final Orlando 122 Charlotte 114

Final Oklahoma City 127 Milwaukee 116

Final Brooklyn 113 Miami 94

Final Denver 99 Minnesota 95

Final Portland 136 Sacramento 131

Final OT L.A. Clippers 143 Utah 137

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Columbus 4 Tampa Bay 3

Final OT N-Y Islanders 4 Pittsburgh 3

Final St. Louis 2 Winnipeg 1

Final Dallas 3 Nashville 2

Final San Jose 5 Vegas 2

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Seattle at Colorado 9:00 p.m., postponed

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland at Baltimore 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City 1:15 p.m.

Toronto at Boston 7:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami at Cincinnati 12:35 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at St. Louis 1:15 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Atlanta 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chi Cubs 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco 9:45 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Toronto at Boston 7:00 p.m.

Carolina at Washington 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary 10:00 p.m.

