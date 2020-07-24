Restaurant double murder gunman now critical, hearing delayed

MIDDLEBURG – An accused double murder defendant is now in critical condition…that is a downgrade of his reported ‘serious condition’ two weeks ago.

55-year-old Christopher Fernanders of Paxinos is now listed as ‘critical’ at Geisinger according to a spokeswoman. Officials earlier he was in serious condition after being shot July 10.

Meantime, Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch says the preliminary hearing scheduled for this coming Monday for Fernanders has been delayed at the request of his new attorneys and it will be rescheduled.

Fernanders is accused of killing 46-year-old Heather Campbell of Trevorton and 52-year-old Matthew Bowersox of Mifflinburg July 10. We last told you Feranders could face the death penalty.