Preliminary hearings coming after man found dead at Montour Co. hotel

DANVILLE – Two preliminary hearings have been scheduled after a New Jersey man was found dead in a Montour County hotel late last week.

The Daily Item reports 33-year-old David Downing of Missouri is set for a hearing at 2:15 p.m. October 15. Downing is charged with criminal homicide and other charges after he reportedly killed 50-year-old old Derrick Potts September 26. The Daily Item says Downing had been working in the area.

The Daily Item says a hearing is also scheduled for 25-year-old Miqueal La Myra Brown, also of Missouri, who is Downing’s girlfriend and was charged with related offenses. Her hearing will take place at 2:45 p.m. October 15.

Downing remains in the Montour County Prison without bail. Brown is in the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail. We last told you the incident occurred in the Super 8 motel in Valley Township. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn told us an autopsy revealed Potts suffered from a gunshot wound to the head.