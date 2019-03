COAL TOWNSHIP – A pre-planned, but unannounced search of the Northumberland County Jail took place Monday, which prison officials say they hope will send a strong message to inmates about bringing in illegal drugs. Northumberland County DA Tony Matulewicz tells us the search took place at 9 a.m., using certified K-9 drug dogs from three agencies.

The DA says the search took about three hours. He says the search is meant to send a stern message to inmates that the introduction of drugs in the jail won’t be tolerated. He says inmates found with illegal drugs will be arrested, and any staff found guilty of supplying prisoners with drugs will face a minimum of two years in prison, as specified in the PA Crimes Code.

The DA says many county law enforcement agencies have developed a comprehensive plan which will involve frequent, random, unannounced, future searches of the jail for drugs.