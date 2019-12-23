PPL Electric Utilities customers to see additional savings

ALLENTOWN – After you ring in the New Year, you can look forward to your electric bill…going down. PPL Electric Utilities says their will see more savings from federal income tax reform.

Already, PPL says they lowered rates because of reduced federal taxes, now they say they’ve filed a petition with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission proposing the increased reduction in the distribution portion of customer bills.

As a result, a typical residential customer using one thousand kilowatt-hours a month will save $6.50 per month on their distribution charges. Corporate income tax reform savings will continue for customers going forward and a new savings percentage will be calculated to begin in January 2021. For more information visit www.pplelectric.com.