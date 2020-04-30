UPDATE: Flood warning for parts of Valley; power outages, road closures continue

UNDATED – Most of the Valley is now under a Flood Warning,as stormy weather continues moving through the area. The National Weather Service says a flood warning is in affect for northwestern Northumberland County, and Snyder and Union counties until 8:15 p.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service says between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain has already fallen and an additional inch is likely for the rest of the day.

Hundreds continue to be without power across the Valley and two roads remain closed.

According to PPL’s outage mage, there are 397 outages in Northumberland County, 118 in Snyder, and 20 in Union County. Restoration times are estimated between 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

PennDOT says Route 45 in Hartley Township, Union County is closed in both directions just west of Bear Run Road, due to a utility pole and wires on the roadway. The following detours are in place:

Eastbound traffic will use: Route 445, Route 192, Route 3007, to Route 45 in Mifflinburg, Union County.

Westbound traffic will use: Route 235 south, 522 south, 322 west

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

In Northumberland County, Paradise Road is closed in both directions by Turbotville Road, due to a downed tree in wires.