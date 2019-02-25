UPDATE: Wind Advisory for the Valley, outages

SUNBURY – The National Weather Service says a Wind Advisory is now in effect for all of the Valley until 10 p.m. Monday. The National Weather Service says winds at 25 to 35 mph will continue, with gusts up to 50 mph. Winds will slowly diminish later today and drop below 30 mph overnight into early Tuesday morning.

High winds across the Valley have caused a few thousand power outages since Sunday night. According to PPL’s outage map, over 200 outages still remain in Northumberland County, and over 100 remain in Montour County. Snyder County is down to 67 outages, while Union County is down to 18 outages.

911 centers in all four Valley counties have reported debris down on roadways due to the high winds throughout the day.

Outages have also affected some Valley schools. Chief Shikellamy and Williamsport High School have dismissed early due to outages, and Lackawanna College Sunbury has cancelled its day classes. Evening classes will be decided later today.