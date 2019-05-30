Possible tornado near RB Winter State Park, power still out, 192 open

Possible tornado in Union County, power still out

MIFFLINBURG – A second day of strong storms caused heavy damage across the Valley, including from a possible tornado in the Mifflinburg area. According to the Mifflinburg Hose Company Facebook page, heavy storm damage was reported on Route 192 in the Forest Hill (rural Mifflinburg) area, all the way to RB Winter State Park and Halfway Dam.

Central Susquehanna Regional 911 tells us damage was first reported around 4:45 p.m. Route 192 was closed until around midnight, and PPL crews are still working on scene. The 911 center tells us a National Weather Service crew may be coming later today to see if a tornado touched down. No injuries were reported in the camping area of the state park.

Other storm damage was reported across lower Northumberland County as well. Several hundred PPL customers remain without power as well across the Valley. More strong thunderstorms are forecast for today.

A Flash Flood Watch is also in affect for the Valley from 2 to 11 p.m. Thursday.