Possible tornado in Northumberland County, power outages reported

Northumberland County EMA investigating possible tornado touchdown

WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TWP – An investigation will take place later today for a possible tornado touchdown in the Valley. Northumberland County EMA tells us their crews, along with crews from the National Weather Service in State College, will head to West Chillisquaque Township to investigate. Crews will be searching the area of Mexico Road and North Mill Road.

Severe storms Sunday into Monday led to some damage around the Valley, including many road closures and some school delays and closings.

Nearly 19,000 PPL custumers don’t have electricity right now as well. PPL’s outage map shows over 10,000 outages in Columbia County. Snyder, Montour and Northumberland County each have a about 2,500 in each county. Union County has about 1,500 PPL outages reported.