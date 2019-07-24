Possible new legislation for firework regulation

HARRISBURG – A legislator from a neighboring county says this past 4th of July was out of control and she is looking change fireworks laws in Pennsylvania. State senator Judy Schwank (D-11th, Fleetwood) of Berks County says police and firefighters responded to dozens of calls, one fire caused $50,000 damage to a school, and she says one family was left homeless by a fireworks related blaze.

Rep. Schwank is proposing a law will let local townships, cities and boroughs regulate and limit the use of fireworks. She says she received many complaints about the use of fireworks after the 2017 enactment of the state Fireworks Law, which she says she voted against. The law allowed easier access to larger and more disruptive fireworks, and increased taxes on fireworks.

Schwank hasn’t introduced the legislation yet. She says she is currently seeking additional support for the bill from other members of the Pennsylvania Senate.