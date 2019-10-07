UPDATE: Possible fire at United Way building

SUNBURY – Multiple fire crews are responding to a report of a possible fire at the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way building in Sunbury. The building is located at 228 Arch Street. United Way President and CEO Joanne Troutman tells us she is on her way to the building. She says she doesn’t believe there is a working fire, just an issue with the building’s HVAC system.

United Way Director of Development and Marketing Seth Joseph tells us there was some smoke coming from the back of the building, but he also believes it’s an issue with the HVAC system. He says everyone who was inside the building got out safely.

According to Northumberland County Communications, the possible fire call first came just after 8:30 a.m. Monday. County Communications says Arch Street is closed while crews respond. We’re working to gather more details.