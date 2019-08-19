Possible drowning victim found in Susquehanna River near Northumberland

NORTHUMBERLAND – A day of swimming with friends in the river turned tragic Sunday. On a day where the temperatures reached the 90’s, a man in his 20’s jumped into the Susquehanna River and never came back up. It happened near Pineknotter Park.

According to the fire officials, the old Sea Scout dock is where the man jumped into the river, which is on the West Branch of the river in Northumberland. The river at that location is in Point Township. His friends say they saw him struggling after he jumped in, and they attempted to save him and called 911.

Authorities say a search by rescue teams went on for nearly three hours before finding his body not far from the dock where he jumped in. The victim’s name has not been released.