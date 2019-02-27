UPDATE: Suicide attempt prompted water rescue, woman critical

CATAWISSA – Word is, it was a suicide attempt that prompted a water rescue near the Catawissa river bridge Tuesday evening. Emergency responders tell us a young girl jumped from the bridge and was recovered downstream, then brought to Danville boat launch.

Responders say from there she was picked up by the critical care Life Flight ground unit and taken to Geisinger and is said to be in critical condition. Emergency responders say they are not releasing any further information due to the nature of the incident.