Possible big money to PA’s nuclear power plants: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Long-anticipated legislation to pump hundreds of millions of ratepayer dollars into Pennsylvania’s five nuclear power plants is being introduced. Monday’s bill unveiling could usher in heated debate over whether the plants deserve what critics call a bailout. The debate in Pennsylvania’s Capitol will run up against a June 1 deadline.

That’s when Three Mile Island’s owner, Chicago-based Exelon, says it’ll start shutting down the financially struggling plant that was the site of a terrifying partial meltdown in 1979.

The plan’s sponsor, Rep. Thomas Mehaffie, projects it’ll cost ratepayers around $500 million a year, or the average household $1.77 a month. Mehaffie says that cost pales in comparison to the multibillion-dollar hit to Pennsylvania’s economy if the plants shut down. But opponents say most of Pennsylvania’s nuclear power plants are profitable.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A north Philadelphia mosque is calling out what it says were anti-Semitic statements made by a guest imam during several recent sermons. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that comments in Arabic by Imam Abdelmohsen Abouhatab from November to February at Al Aqsa Islamic Society included a reference to Jews as “the vilest” people.

The newspaper cited videotaped excerpts released last week by the Middle East Media Research Institute. The Inquirer said it confirmed the translation’s accuracy with several professors fluent in Arabic. Al Aqsa Islamic Society says it was “shocked and outraged” by what it called a guest speaker’s “reprehensible anti-Jewish remarks,” vowing to ensure “this never happens again.” A phone message was left Sunday with a representative of Al Aqsa Islamic Society seeking contact information for Imam Abdelmohsen Abouhatab.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A prosecutor says two Pennsylvania police officers were justified in shooting a man accused of pointing a weapon at them and a state police trooper. The (Pottsville) Republican-Herald reports that the 32-year-old Allentown resident was flown to a Lehigh Valley trauma center following the early Friday shooting and was listed in satisfactory condition.

Pottsville police said the officers responded to a report of an armed person who fired a weapon. They said the man refused officers’ commands, tried to walk away, and after being hit with a stun gun aimed his weapon at police, and two officers fired. District Attorney Michael O’Pake, after reviewing officer body camera footage and other evidence, declared the shooting “justified use of force.” The man is to face attempted murder and aggravated assault charges.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State and local government records that have been stolen or have otherwise ended up in private hands without authorization would be much easier to reclaim under legislation that could pass the Pennsylvania House. A bill scheduled for a vote this week would give the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission the power to demand the return of records with historical value.

It would also give the agency the ability to ask Commonwealth Court to order they be turned over. Local governments that believe their records are improperly in the hands of others would be empowered to seek the records or request that the commission use the same process to procure their return. The commission says it’s had some success at persuading people who own government historical records to return them.

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Protesters have called on a Colorado police department to make sweeping changes after officers confronted a black man who was picking up trash in his yard. The Daily Camera reports hundreds of people marched yesterday to the Boulder Police Department, passing near the site where an officer detained 26-year-old Zayd Atkinson on March 1.

The Naropa University student, who attended the march, says the officer had called for backup when he continued working in the yard. He says he believed he was going to be shot when an officer drew his gun. March organizer Nami Thompson and others called for the creation of a civilian oversight board to help prevent and mitigate conflicts with police. Boulder police are conducting an internal investigation into the confrontation.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ernest Quintana’s family knew he was dying of chronic lung disease when he was taken by ambulance to a hospital, unable to breathe. But they were devastated when a robot machine rolled into his room in the intensive care unit that night and a doctor told the 78-year-old patient by video call he would likely die within days.

“If you’re coming to tell us normal news, that’s fine, but if you’re coming to tell us there’s no lung left and we want to put you on a morphine drip until you die, it should be done by a human being and not a machine,” his daughter Catherine Quintana said Friday. Ernest Quintana died Tuesday, two days after being taken to the Kaiser Permanente Medical Center emergency department in Fremont.

Michelle Gaskill-Hames, senior vice president of Kaiser Permanente Greater Southern Alameda County, called the situation highly unusual and said officials “regret falling short” of the patient’s expectations. But the hospital also defended its use of telemedicine and said its policy is to have a nurse or doctor in the room at the time of remote consultations.

WASHINGTON DC (AP) – When Elizabeth Warren took the stage to launch her presidential run to the strains of Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5,” the song seemed to sum up the spirit of a candidacy built on giving workers a fairer shake. Only days earlier, fellow Democrat Kamala Harris had exited her own campaign kickoff rally with an equally fitting musical choice of “My Shot,” an anthem of ambition for political change from the hit musical “Hamilton.”

The song’s chorus, delivered by a young Alexander Hamilton, underscored Harris’ confident emergence as a top-tier White House contender: “I’m just like my country, I’m young, scrappy and hungry, and I’m not throwing away my shot.” Presidential candidates have used thematic songs to great effect in recent decades. Bill Clinton’s upstart victory remains linked in the popular imagination with Fleetwood Mac’s “Don’t Stop (Thinking About Tomorrow).”

Barack Obama showed off his musical fluency by picking multiple go-to songs in genres from hip-hop to rock to Motown. But using campaign songs to help connect with voters can cause trouble for presidential hopefuls if musicians object to the use of their works, as Warren could be finding out. “We did not approve the request, and we do not approve requests like this of (a) political nature,” Parton’s manager, Danny Nozell, told The Associated Press by email when asked about the Massachusetts senator’s use of “9 to 5.”

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Jackson’s legacy is taking a hit since the documentary “Leaving Neverland” debuted on HBO last weekend. James L. Brooks, executive producer of “The Simpsons,” tells The Wall Street Journal the show has removed the 1991 episode “Stark Raving Dad” that featured Jackson as a character who meets Homer Simpson in a mental institution. Brooks says fellow producers Matt Groening and Al Jean agreed it felt like “the only choice to make.”

The episode will be removed from streaming services and future DVD sets. Meanwhile, Cirque du Soleil has not responded to an online petition calling for the end of its Las Vegas show “Michael Jackson: One.” The petition has gotten several thousand signatures. As for Jackson’s music, that’s a mixed bag, according to Billboard magazine. It reports since the documentary, Jackson’s sales and airplay dipped but streaming of his music is up. “Leaving Neverland” features two men who say Jackson molested them as boys.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Della Duck is a brave and resourceful fowl, the sort that refuses to be defeated by a solo crash landing on the moon — even when it costs her a leg. Della, an elusive and lesser-known member of the Donald Duck family, took center stage in Saturday’s episode and quickly proved to be a groundbreaker, one of the few TV characters with a disability who’s part of a children’s series.

“Pretty cool robot leg!” Della says gleefully of the prosthetic she fashioned with debris from her ship, downed in a space storm. The loss is handled off-screen: She is shown with her left limb trapped under spacecraft wreckage, then a short time later with the replacement. Della, who’s had a minor and shifting role within her venerable flock, is depicted in “DuckTales” as Donald’s twin sister and long-lost mom to Huey, Dewey and Louie. In making her an amputee, it was critical to demonstrate that is only one aspect of her and her life, said the producers of the Disney Channel series.

NEW YORK (AP) — Female power has reared up at the box office — in a big way. “Captain Marvel,” the Marvel Studios’ movie featuring Carol Danvers has become one of the biggest blockbusters ever led by a woman. The movie, starring Brie Larson as Danvers, took in $153 million in its first weekend in North American theaters.

The total globally is $455 million. And that makes it one of Marvel’s most successful character debuts. Only “The Avengers” movies, “Black Panther,” ”Captain America: Civil War” and “Iron Man 3” have opened better in the Marvel cinematic universe. Number two at the box office was last week’s leader, “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” followed by “A Madea Family Funeral,” ”Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” and “Alita: Battle Angel.”

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Kimbal Mackenzie scored 25 points as Bucknell routed Lehigh 97-75 in the Patriot League Conference tourney semifinals on Sunday. Nate Sestina added 23 points, 14 rebounds and four assists for the Bison. Avi Toomer had 12 points for Bucknell (21-11). Bruce Moore scored 10. Jordan Cohen had 23 points for the Mountain Hawks (20-11). Lance Tejada added 11 points. Kyle Leufroy had 11 points. The Bison play on our sister station Eagle 107.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State guard Josh Reaves has never gotten as many hugs or pats on the back as he did on Sunday. His teammates made sure to show their wily veteran their love after Reaves scored a career-high 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Penn State over Illinois 72-56 in the regular-season finale for both teams.

The win guaranteed Penn State (14-17, 7-13) a first-round bye in the Big Ten Tournament and cemented Reaves’ legacy as one of the most versatile players to ever step on the Bryce Jordan Center hardwood.

“He represents us in a way that you want to be represented, that Penn Staters love,” coach Pat Chambers said. “His character, his integrity, the way he played today in a critical game that had a tournament feel. Nobody was going to give an inch, and man did he show up.”

Reaves made 10 of 17 field-goal attempts including a career-best 6 of 10 from 3-point range to lead the Nittany Lions in a game they led for all but 3:23 of the second half. He added four steals, two assists and a block which moved him into the program’s top 10 in the latter category. He needs six steals to become Penn State’s all-time leader. The Penn State men’s basketball team plays on WKOK and WKOK.com.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jared McCann scored twice, Matt Murray finished with 39 saves and the Pittsburgh Penguins handed the Boston Bruins their first regulation loss since January with a 4-2 victory. Nick Bjugstad and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins, who survived another late push by the Bruins.

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press the Oakland Raiders have an agreement to acquire receiver Antonio Brown in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers and will give him a new contract. Brown will sign a new three-year deal with the Raiders that will pay him $50.125 million instead of the $38.925 million he was owed by the Steelers. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 33 points and 12 rebounds in his first game in nearly a month, leading the Philadelphia 76ers past the Indiana Pacers 106-89. Embiid returned to the lineup after being sidelined by a sore left knee. The Sixers went 4-4 without the All-Star center as they battle for a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers moved into third place in the East with the win.

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers forward Jakub Voracek was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL for interference against New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk. Voracek was assessed a major penalty for interference in the third period of the Flyers’ 5-2 road victory over the Islanders on Saturday night.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 6 Pittsburgh 5

Final Philadelphia 8 Baltimore 5

Final Washington 6 Houston 4

Final Oakland 5 San Francisco 4

Final San Diego 11 Kansas City 6

Final Texas 7 San Francisco 6

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Toronto 10 Minnesota 1

Final N-Y Yankees 2 Detroit 2

Final Tampa Bay 8 Boston 1

Final Oakland 7 Chi White Sox 6

Final Seattle 9 L-A Angels 9

Final Cleveland 16 Seattle 2

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Miami 5 Atlanta 2

Final N-Y Mets 9 St. Louis 1

Final Milwaukee 7 Chi Cubs 5

Final Arizona 3 Cincinnati 2

Final L-A Dodgers 3 Colorado 1

Final Arizona 5 Colorado 2

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Detroit 131 Chicago 108

Final Toronto 125 Miami 104

Final Philadelphia 106 Indiana 89

Final Atlanta 128 New Orleans 116

Final Memphis 105 Orlando 97

Final Houston 94 Dallas 93

Final Minnesota 103 N-Y Knicks 92

Final San Antonio 121 Milwaukee 114

Final Phoenix 115 Golden State 111

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Florida 6 Detroit 1

Final Washington 3 Winnipeg 1

Final Pittsburgh 4 Boston 2

Final Calgary 6 Vegas 3

Final L.A. Kings 3 Anaheim 2

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (12) Houston 85 (20) Cincinnati 69

Final OT (21) Wisconsin 73 Ohio St. 67

Final (22) Wofford 81 ETSU 72

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final D.C. United 0 New York City 0

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia 1:05 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Houston 1:05 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Milwaukee 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado 4:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit at Minnesota 1:05 p.m.

L-A Angels at Texas 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas 10:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington at St. Louis 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L-A Dodgers 4:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Sacramento at Washington 7:00 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland 7:00 p.m.

Detroit at Brooklyn 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Houston 8:00 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah 9:00 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Clippers 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Ottawa at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto 7:00 p.m.

Columbus at N-Y Islanders 7:00 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago 8:30 p.m.

N-Y Rangers at Edmonton 9:00 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado 9:00 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Pepperdine at (1) Gonzaga 9:00 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at (22) Wofford 7:00 p.m.

