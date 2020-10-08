Positive wastewater test has about 250 Susquehanna University students in quarantine

SELINSGROVE – We last told you about some Susquehanna University students being under quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 waste water test…now a report is out with about how many students.

According to PennLive, there are about 250 students in quarantine. It began at 7 p.m. Monday and will last until the results of individual test results of Smith Hall residents are received. PennLive says students have been asked to stay in their rooms and not gather in hallways or common areas.

Those in testing protocol either have their meals delivered or are allowed to pick them up at the on-campus field house within a designated time range. We also last told you some students had complaints the meals and the quarantine protocols.

Students were also given the choice to go home, but had to register their travel in accordance with the university’s COVID-19 protocol. They must also provide a documented negative COVID-19 test before returning to campus. SU says they are working through the issues during the pandemic and they do hear and are reacting to the student’s complaints.