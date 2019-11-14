Positive money flow coming from Northumberland County Prison

SUNBURY – More financial positives for the Northumberland County Prison. First, County commissioner Sam Schiccatano tells us the over $900,000 in savings from the prison project will be used to purchase the estimated new $1 million voting machines for the county.

Schiccatano says the county is still working on obtaining a $100,000 federal grant for remaining costs. Schiccatano also says the county would still get more than half of all money spent…this pending a proposed bill that would have the state reimburse counties by 60%.