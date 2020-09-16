Positive COVID case reported at Line Mountain Middle School

MANDATA – The first case of COVID-19 has been reported in the Line Mountain School District. In a release Wednesday, Superintendent Dave Campbell says a positive case was reported at Line Mountain Middle School. Campbell says the student was last in school Tuesday, September 8 and is not involved in extracurricular activities or any district sponsored athletics.

The student and any others who came within six feet proximity for more than 15 consecutive minutes will be quarantined through Tuesday, September 22.

Campbell says the district is to remain open, according to Department of Health guidance. However, if any new cases up before September 22, that may require a school closure, but that will be up to the Department of Health and the district will follow their recommendations.