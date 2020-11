MOUNT CARMEL – Another positive COVID-19 case has been reported in the Mount Carmel Area School District. Superintendent Pete Cheddar says the district received notice of a case from an elementary school student. That student was last in school Monday and the district says contact tracing has begun.

Cheddar says the elementary building will remain open, but he again reiterated to parents to keep children home if they are sick or exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms.