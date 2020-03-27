Positive coronavirus cases pop up in heart of Valley, Statewide Total over 2,200

HARRISBURG- The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., Friday, there are 531 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 2,218 in 50 counties, including the first cases in Northumberland and Union counties.

We last told you a Milton Weis Markets employee tested positive for the virus, and Evangelical Community Hospital had two patients test positive.

Montour County still remains with four cases reported, three cases in Columbia, and two cases have now been reported in Lycoming.

The department also reported six new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 22.

There are 21,016 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows: