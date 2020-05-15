Position eliminations okayed to alleviate Shikellamy $2.5M deficit

SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School Board approved a plan to eliminate 11 teaching positions, resulting in 8 furloughs, 4 eliminations of support staff, and two positions being filled elsewhere. It was a move to help alleviate the $2.5 million shortfall in the district, and Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle, says it’s a deficit that could easily be closer to $3.5 million after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are going to start next year with under $8 million in fund balance. So, what that means is the District can make it two to three years with those numbers,” Bendle said. “So although there was an outcry from the public to hold off based on the pandemic, based on other things, I think the board has made very responsible decisions to get in front of this budget deficit and deal with this now for the future of Shikellamy,” he said.

Donations from administrators were also announced at last night’s meeting, “The admin team, along with the superintendant, and the new Business Manager, Brian Manning who is actually stepping up and throwing in as well…so, we have a donation to the District from the admin team in the amount of $35,000 to help with this,” Bendle added.

The Board then voted to engage in an agreement with an as yet unselected architect looking at plans to restructure schools for the 2021-22 school year. The restructure would not affect school this fall.