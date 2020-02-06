Port Trevorton man accused of pointing a gun at state troopers

PORT TREVORTON – A Port Trevorton man is jailed after state police say he pointed a gun at them. The incident took place on January 22 on Old Route 15 in Chapman Township, Snyder County.

State police say 23-year-old Lowell Howell was holding a knife while they were investigating in the area. After demands were made to drop the knife, Hoover allegedly threw the knife on the ground and then pulled out a gun and pointed it in the direction of troopers.

Hoover was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and weapons possession. Hoover is incarcerated on $250,000 bail. No injuries were reported.