Pompeo Now Bars NPR From Press Seats: AP PA & National Features

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A conservation group says it’s preparing to sue the Environmental Protection Agency for failing to enforce the Clean Water Act relating to pollution limits for the Chesapeake Bay. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation announced Monday that it is preparing a notice of intent to sue the EPA, because the agency has failed to take action for what the foundation is describing as an inadequate pollution reduction plan from Pennsylvania. Foundation President Will Baker says failing to hold Pennsylvania accountable undermines progress made in recent years to fight pollution in the nation’s largest estuary.

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man fleeing from police accidentally shot and wounded himself in the leg during a foot chase. Lancaster police officers responding to a trespassing call at a vacant home encountered the man late Saturday afternoon. He fled the scene on foot and, as police gave chase, pulled a gun and accidentally shot himself. The man was taken to a hospital and treated for a wound that is not considered life-threatening. His name has not been released and it’s not known what charges he may be facing. No police officers were injured in the chase.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department has denied a National Public Radio reporter a seat aboard Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s plane for an upcoming trip to Europe and Central Asia — a decision that comes a few days after Pompeo lashed out at another NPR reporter.

NPR says correspondent Michele Kelemen wasn’t given a reason for being barred. The State Department declined to comment. The State Department Correspondents’ Association said the decision to deny Kelemen a seat on Pompeo’s plane led it to conclude “the State Department is retaliating” against NPR. The group asked the agency to reconsider and allow Kelemen to join Pompeo.

In an interview Friday, Pompeo responded testily when NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly asked him about Ukraine and whether he defended or should have defended Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador in Kyiv. Kelly says after the interview, she was taken to Pompeo’s private living room, where he shouted at her and cursed repeatedly.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Post is drawing fire from some of its own employees — after putting a political reporter on leave for a tweet after Kobe Bryant died. On Sunday, Felicia Sonmez posted a link to a story about the rape allegation against the former NBA superstar. The Post says Sonmez got death and rape threats and had to move to a hotel after someone posted her address online.

The paper’s executive editor Marty Baron calls the tweet “a real lack of judgment” that hurt the newspaper. Members of the union representing Post writers opposes the suspension, saying reporters must “tell the public the whole truth as we know it.” In 2003, Bryant was accused of raping a woman at a Colorado resort. The accuser later asked that the charges be dropped. Bryant said it was consensual and the two later settled a civil lawsuit filed by the woman.

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — “Bad Boys for Life” has gone two for two. The movie has topped the box office list for the second straight week. It added another $34 million to its coffers. Number two was “1917” and finishing third was “The Gentlemen.”

MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) — For decades, the Montville High School athletic teams have competed as the “Indians” with the blessing of the Mohegans, the Native American tribe that traces its local history back centuries and today operates one of the world’s biggest casinos.

But last week, the Mohegan Tribe announced that it no longer supports the use of Indian-related team names. The reversal has unsettled many in the Connecticut town, which has been immune to controversies stirred by Native American mascots elsewhere because of its close ties to the federally recognized tribe.

The tribe and the school system have communicated over the years to ensure the name honors American Indians and is not used in a derogatory way. The mayor, Ronald McDaniel, said the school system will follow up with the tribe but the name has never been a source of friction — until now.

