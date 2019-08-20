WINNER: Businessman David Rowe wins special election, by nearly 2 to 1 margin

40 precincts counted

David H. Rowe 6489 votes Winner*

Jennifer Rager-Kay 3874 votes

Clair Moyer 183 write-in votes

*All results unofficial. Official counts take place tomorrow and Thursday.

With 22 of Union County’s 22 precincts reporting, Dr. Jennifer Rager-Kay received 2747 votes, David H. Rowe has 3454 and there were 142 write-ins (114 of which were cast for Clair Moyer). Turnout is estimated at about 31%.

In Snyder County, with 18 of 18 precincts counted, Dr. Jennifer Rager Kay received 1127 votes, David H. Rowe has 3035 and there were 41-write in votes, 30 of which were cast for Clair Moyer. About 27% turnout.

WKOK projects David Rowe the winner. All results are unofficial.

UNDATED — Polls have closed in Pennsylvania’s 85th district state house special election. The unusually high profile race pits an endorsed republican, David Rowe of Lewisburg, against a fellow republican, a write-in challenger Clair Moyer of Lewisburg, and a democratic nominee Dr. Jennifer Rager-Kay of Selinsgrove. The GOP candidates and their supporters sparred over the conferee process which selected Rowe, and led to sharply contrasting conversations on WKOK’s talkshow, and in letters to the editor sent to local papers.

Union and Snyder County election offices will begin tabulating votes and considering the write-in votes. Preliminary election results are expected tonight, and official numbers are likely tomorrow or Thursday. The winner will replace Fred Keller, who vacated the seat to become the 12th district US Congressman. He’s election was also in a special election in the spring, he replaced Tom Marino who quit shortly after being reelected last year.