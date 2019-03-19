Police Working on Cause for Mount Carmel Fire

MOUNT CARMEL —State police are still trying to determine the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a Mount Carmel apartment building on Sunday, borough Fire Chief Jim Reed said on Monday. According to the Daily Item, the fire started just before 3 p.m. on N. Maple St. More than 20 residents were left homeless and several cats were killed.

None of the residents of the apartment building were injured. Reed said one of his assistant chiefs accompanied state police fire marshal Trooper Kirk Renn when he inspected the rear first floor apartment where the blaze started. The chief said Renn ruled the cause undetermined because of the extensive damage at the fire source. (Deanna Force)