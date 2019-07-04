Police: Watsontown woman has been charged after a bloody assault

Charges filed against Watsontown woman

WATSONTOWN – Watsontown woman arrested with numerous charges from a domestic violence incident that took place on Monday. Watsontown police say 37-year-old Jaime Gledhill struck the victim on the head with an object and caused numerous lacerations, and bleeding.

Officers say the victim was treated at Evangelical Community Hospital for injuries. Gledhill was initially taken to Columbia County Prison on two bench warrants. Charges have been filed for simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and harassment.