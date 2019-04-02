Police seize nearly 400 grams of cocaine, cash in Northumberland 

NORTHUMBERLAND – Multiple police departments seized 400 grams of suspected cocaine and $8,000 in cash from a Northumberland apartment Saturday. The Daily Item reports the incident occurred around 9:20 p.m. Saturday at an apartment along Queen Street.

According to The Daily Item, officers say upon arrival they smelled an odor of burnt marijuana. After discovering the marijuana, officers then found a package containing a white substance in a man’s pocket. That man then fled, leading to a police chase, and that man is still being sought.

Police then discovered 368 grams of suspected cocaine outside the apartment while trying to secure it. $8,000 in cash was also found. The Daily Item says no charges have been filed yet, but one man was taken into custody.