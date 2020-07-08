Police searching for suspects after robbery Tuesday morning

SHAMOKIN DAM – Shamokin Dam Police are searching for multiple suspects after two occupants of a rented motel room were robbed Tuesday morning. Shamokin Dam officers say the incident occurred around 8 at the Econo Lodge, when four men wearing ski masks forced their way into a room, then stole money and other items from the occupants.

The four perpetrators, described as dark skilled males, wearing ski masks and wearing dark colored clothing, then were seen getting into a car. The vehicle, a silver colored, four-door sedan, police say was operated by a white female with wavy/curly hair and wearing glasses.

Officers say there is no threat to the public, but anyone with information is asked to call them.