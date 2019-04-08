UPDATE: Missing teen found in Ralpho Township

UPDATE: Ralpho Township Police tell WKOK the girl has been found safe.

RALPHO TWP – Ralpho Township Police are searching for a 15-year-old female after she went missing from her home. Police tell us the girl walked away from her home in Ralpho Township, Northumberland County sometime between 9:30 p.m. Sunday and 5:45 a.m. Monday.

The female is 5-foot-7, with long brown hair, blue eyes, and a very thin build. Police say the girl was last seen wearing a black shirt and leggings. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.