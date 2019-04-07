Police say Milton man used two female students to sell drugs

MILTON—A Milton resident is facing felony drug charges after police said he was using two female Milton students to conduct drug transactions. Media reports Craig A. Lytle faces felony manufacture with intent to deliver a controlled substance, child endangerment and misdemeanor charges of corruption of minors.

Milton police say the Milton Area School District resource officer received the information regarding the two girls being used to conduct drug transactions.

Media says an investigation into the allegations was conducted and a search warrant was executed at a North Front Street apartment. During the search, police said more than a pound and a half of marijuana was seized in addition to almost $2,000 in cash.

Media also says Lytle was committed to the Northumberland County Jail and is awaiting arraignment on the charges filed with Milton area District Judge Mike Diehl.