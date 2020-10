WATSONTOWN– Watsontown Police are looking for a man involved in multiple stalking and harassment incidents on Monday (9/28). They say a man approached several women between 7:30 and 9:00 p.m. in the area of East Fourth Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

The man is in his early 30’s, about six feet tall, slender build with short brown hair. He was driving a dark blue Toyota Rav4 at the time. Anyone with information should contact Watsontown Police.