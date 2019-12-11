Police kill barricaded gunman who shot Pennsylvania trooper

Authorities say a gunman who barricaded himself inside his house after shooting a Pennsylvania State Police trooper has been shot and killed. State police say the man fired at troopers multiple times throughout a 14-hour standoff in rural northern Pennsylvania. They say police shot and killed him around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Troopers had been conducting a welfare check at the home when they were met with gunfire. One trooper was hit. He’s listed in stable condition at the hospital. The shooting and standoff took place on a sparsely populated road just over the New York state line in Tioga County.