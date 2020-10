SELINSGROVE— A Union County man has been charged after an assault in Snyder County this summer. State Police at Selinsgrove arrested 42-year-old Loren Zimmerman of Winfield. They say Zimmerman indecenly assaulted a 19-year-old man while the victim was unconscious and heavily inebriated. The incident occurred in mid-August on Little Mexico Road in Jackson Township, Snyder County.