UPDATE: Suspect in custody after armed robbery in Sunbury

SUNBURY – A suspect is now in custody after an armed robbery at a gas station in Sunbury Wednesday evening. The Daily Item reports the robbery occurred at the Valero gas station around 8:50 p.m. The Daily Item says state police are still investigating the incident and have blocked off the parking lot of the Weis Markets Distribution Center on South Front Street.

At least a dozen police officers responded, along with two ambulances. There was also an unconfirmed report of a handgun involved.

We’re working to gather more details.