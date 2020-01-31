Police Blotter: Three separate arrests for various charges Thursday

SHAMOKIN – Three people were investigated on various infractions Thursday in Northumberland County:
- 79-year-old William Marshall of Coal Township man is accused of claiming he was a lawyer and giving people false legal advice in exchange for money. Police say Marshall would meet his clients at Wendy’s restaurant in Shamokin. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said Marshall would sometimes find his victims on social media.
- Carol Whary of Shamokin could face charges after police say they found nearly two dozen animals in her Northumberland County homes. She had 21 cats and a Macaw parrot, and they were living in unsanitary conditions according to police.
- 33-year-old Justin Wyland of Ranshaw is charged with possessing child pornography after an investigation that began several years ago.