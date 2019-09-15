Police are out with more details on last week’s accident involving school bus

SUNBURY– State Police are releasing more details on last week’s accident near Sunbury involving a Shikellamy school bus. State Police in Stonington say the driver and two passengers in the vehicle involved in the crash suffered serious injuries.

Police say 35-year-old Nicholas Kahley of Northumberland was driving southbound on Route 61 when for unknown reasons, he crossed the line into the northbound lane and struck the bus carrying 29 kids head-on. A release says that Kahley’s passengers, 38-year-old Andrew Clements of Northumberland and 28-year-old, Steven Wambold of Minersville, also suffered serious injuries. All were taken to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment.

State Police say all students on board school bus No. 11 and its driver were uninjured. This crash is still under investigation.