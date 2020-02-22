BREAKING NEWS: Suspect in custody, standoff over in Mt. Carmel

UPDATE: One suspect is in custody after a standoff at a home in Mt. Carmel. No names are out after the 6 hour impasse. A state police SERT (Special Emergency Response Team) was present, they spoke telephonicly with the suspect and he eventually was arrested.

Early reports indicate there were children in the home when police launched tear gas or flash-bangs into the home.

Reportedly, this incident stems a drug related shooting in Shamokin where one person was hurt. Details on that incident aren’t out yet.

The Daily Item reports, the shooting suspect is Akeem Tyree Gregory of Shamokin, the victim is Joel Santiago.

MOUNT CARMEL – According to Northumberland County Communications, there is a large police standoff near the area of Fifth and Maple Streets in Mount Carmel. The incident began during the early morning hours Saturday. The state police SERT and multiple police and fire police has been dispatched to the area.

The incident is thought to have started earl Saturday morning in Shamokin as there were reports of shots fired near Sunbury street. Later the police activity moved to Mount Carmel. Authorities say the suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous.

