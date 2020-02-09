Polar Bear Plunge supports community events and programs

LEWISBURG – 40 degrees, a chill in the air, and some sunshine. That was the forecast for the 17th annual Polar Bear Plunge in downtown Lewisburg on Saturday. Nearly 100 participants took a plunge into a February Susquehanna River, in coordination with the Heart of the Lewisburg Ice Festival.

Executive Director of the Downtown Parntership, Ellen Ruby, says money raised goes towards events like the Fall Festival, Late Shopper’s Night, and their annual Tree Lighting ceremony. She said it also supports downtown programming like this year’s Speaker Series.

One participant, Craig Ranck of Lewisburg, showed up dressed as a polar bear. He said it was his sixth time taking a plunge for a good cause.

“I was Santa Clause, the Easter Bunny…but I finally settled on the Polar Bear because it’s the Polar Bear Plunge,” says Ranck.

The Polar Bear Plunge was formed as a collaboration between the Downtown Partnership and Bucknell University’s Office of Civic Engagment. Bucknell students, area residents, community organizations, and even dogs participated in this year’s event.