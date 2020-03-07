Point Township woman succumbs to injuries in Thursday crash

NORTHUMBERLAND – A Point Township woman has died from injuries sustained in a crash Thursday night in Point Township, Northumberland County. 37-year-old Natasha Lalchan succumbed to her injuries Friday at Geisinger. She was injured in a crash on the Old Danville Highway Thursday night.

The Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn said Lalchan died early Friday morning from multiple injuries. Authorities say the accident occurred just before midnight Thursday in the 700 block of Old Danville Highway. Lynn says Lalchan was not wearing a seat belt and toxicology reports are pending.