Home
Point Township Police investigating Route 11 crash

Point Township Police investigating Route 11 crash

WKOK Staff | September 24, 2019 |

NORTHUMBERLAND – Police in Point Township, Northumberland County are still investigating a Route 11 crash last Thursday. Point Township Police Chief Josh Van Kirk tells us the accident occurred around 8 p.m. in the 3500 block of Point Township Drive, which is Route 11.

Van Kirk says emergency responders were dispatched to the scene and found a damaged vehicle which had collided with a concrete culvert. He says a female driver and a three-year-old child were taken to Geisinger for treatment of injuries. No other details are being disclosed and Van Kirk says the investigation is continuing.

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff