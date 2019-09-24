Point Township Police investigating Route 11 crash

NORTHUMBERLAND – Police in Point Township, Northumberland County are still investigating a Route 11 crash last Thursday. Point Township Police Chief Josh Van Kirk tells us the accident occurred around 8 p.m. in the 3500 block of Point Township Drive, which is Route 11.

Van Kirk says emergency responders were dispatched to the scene and found a damaged vehicle which had collided with a concrete culvert. He says a female driver and a three-year-old child were taken to Geisinger for treatment of injuries. No other details are being disclosed and Van Kirk says the investigation is continuing.