Pocono Manor Resort Fire: AP PA Headlines, High School Scores

POCONO MANOR, Pa. (AP) — A wind-whipped fire has destroyed much of a century-old Poconos resort that’s on the National Register of Historic Places. General Manager Don Snyder calls the damage Friday to the Pocono Manor Resort “heartbreaking.” No injuries have been reported in the 6 a.m. blaze, which burned throughout the day and toppled the inn’s clock tower.

Officials say guests in about 25 rooms safely evacuated. They believe the fire started in a dining area and quickly spread. The Monroe County resort is known locally as “the grand lady of the mountains.” Neighbors say it’s one of the last grand resorts in the Poconos. The inn had been set to close later this month for a two-year renovation. Pocono Manor was built by Quakers in 1902 and designated a historic site in 1977.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s chief elections official is asking the state Supreme Court to overturn a lower court’s ruling preventing the state from immediately counting or certifying results in next week’s referendum on a victims’ rights constitutional amendment. Acting Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar filed an emergency order Thursday arguing the ruling a day earlier by Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler will suppress voter turnout and “foment irreparable uncertainty” among voters.

The Supreme Court ordered both sides to file briefs Friday. The filing by the attorney general’s office, which represents Boockvar, criticizes Ceisler’s decision as unprecedented. The amendment would enshrine into the state constitution a set of victims’ rights. Ceisler said the amendment would have immediate, profound and irreversible consequences for the rights of accused and the criminal justice system.

NEW YORK (AP) — Emmy-winning “Pose” actor Billy Porter, Latin singer Ozuna and Grammy-winning performers Black Eyed Peas, TLC, Chicago and Kelly Rowland will be among the stars celebrating at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Macy’s said Friday that Ciara, Idina Menzel, Lea Michele, Debbie Gibson, Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin and former NASA astronauts Kay Hire and Janet Kavandi also will participate in the 93rd annual parade on Nov. 28. Others part of the lineup include the cast and Muppets of “Sesame Street,” That Girl Lay Lay, Natasha Bedingfield, Chris Young, NCT 127, Chris Janson and Josh Dela Cruz.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation football schedule

Saturday

Penn State Football : Bye week. Next game 11/9 PSU vs. Minnesota 10:30am

Bucknell Football: Bye week. Next game 11/9 Lehigh vs. Bucknell noon Eagle 107 & Eagle 107.com

Sunday

Steelers Football: Colts at Steelers 11am on 100.9 The Valley

Eagles Football: Bears at Eagles noon on Eagle 107 and Eagle107.com

NFL on WKOK Houston at Jacksonville 9am on 1070AM WKOK New England at Baltimore 7:30pm



Monday

Dallas at NY Giants 7:30pm

Tuesday

Penn State Basketball: Maryland Eastern Shore at Penn State 6:30pm on WKOK and WKOK.com.

Friday’s High School Scores

Berwick 21, Tunkhannock 9

Canton 24, South Williamsport 7

Central Columbia 21, Danville 0

Clearfield 35, Juniata 7

Delaware Valley 49, Williamsport 6

Jersey Shore 72, Shikellamy 25 This game was on WKOK and WKOK.com

Loyalsock 38, Mifflinburg 0

Northwest Area 32, Montgomery 7

Millersburg 56, Fairfield 28

Montoursville 42, Shamokin 0

Muncy 26, Sayre Area 20

Selinsgrove 48, Midd-West 6 This game was on Eagle 107 and eagle107.com

Upper Dauphin 44, Newport 14

Warrior Run 28, Lewisburg 7 This game was on 100.9 The Valley and wvly.com

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sean Couturier scored in regulation and had the only goal in the shootout as the Philadelphia Flyers beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3. Oskar Lindblom and Joel Farabee also scored for Philadelphia. Carter Hart had 23 saves. Wayne Simmonds, Sami Vatanen and Taylor Hall scored for the Devils. Mackenzie Blackwood had 28 saves.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Chicago Bears meet the Philadelphia Eagles for the first time since a double doink ended their season and they still haven’t solved their kicking woes. The Bears lost 16-15 to the Eagles at home in the playoffs last January when Cody Parkey’s 43-yard field goal in the closing seconds was tipped at the line of scrimmage and bounced off an upright and the crossbar. Rookie Eddy Pineiro missed a 41-yarder in the final seconds in a 17-16 loss to the Chargers last week. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The surging Indianapolis Colts have quickly moved on without quarterback Andrew Luck. Indianapolis is 5-2 and atop the AFC South heading into a visit to Pittsburgh to face the 3-4 Steelers. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett has been steady after being elevated to starter following Luck’s abrupt retirement and coach Frank Reich says the Colts are “Jacoby’s team.” Pittsburgh has won two straight. Backup quarterback Mason Rudolph threw for 2 TDs last week in a win over Miami. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Brooklyn 123 Houston 116

Final Indiana 102 Cleveland 95

Final Milwaukee 123 Orlando 91

Final Boston 104 New York 102

Final Chicago 112 Detroit 106

Final OT L.A. Lakers 119 Dallas 110

Final Sacramento 102 Utah 101

Final San Antonio 127 Golden State 110

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final N-Y Islanders 5 Tampa Bay 2

Final SO Philadelphia 4 New Jersey 3

Final Washington 6 Buffalo 1

Final Carolina 7 Detroit 3

Final OT St. Louis 4 Columbus 3

Final Dallas 2 Colorado 1

Final OT Anaheim 2 Vancouver 1

Final Winnipeg 2 San Jose 2

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

New Orleans at Oklahoma City 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Detroit 7 p.m.

Denver at Orlando 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis 8 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Golden State 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Portland 10 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Edmonton at Pittsburgh 1 p.m.

N-Y Rangers at Nashville 2 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston 7 p.m.

N-Y Islanders at Buffalo 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina 7 p.m.

Calgary at Columbus 7 p.m.

Montreal at Dallas 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas 10 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles 10:30 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NC State at (23)Wake Forest 12 p.m.

(14)Michigan at Maryland 12 p.m.

Virginia Tech at (16)Notre Dame 2:30 p.m.

(22)Kansas St. at Kansas 3:30 p.m.

(8)Georgia at (6)Florida 3:30 p.m.

Wofford at (4)Clemson 4 p.m.

(9)Utah at Washington 4 p.m.

(17)Cincinnati at East Carolina 7 p.m.

Mississippi at (11)Auburn 7 p.m.

(15)SMU at (24)Memphis 7:30 p.m.

(7)Oregon at Southern Cal 8 p.m.

(21)Boise St. at San Jose St. 10:30 p.m.

