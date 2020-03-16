PLCB Announces Closure of All Fine Wine & Good Spirits Stores as Part of COVID-19 Mitigation

Harrisburg – After consultation with the Wolf Administration and Pennsylvania Department of Health, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced the indefinite closure of all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and licensee service centers, effective at 9:00 PM , to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Additionally, sales at www.FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com will cease at 5:00 PM .

“This was a tremendously difficult decision to make, and we understand the disruption our store closures will have on consumers and licensees across the commonwealth,” said Board Chairman Tim Holden. “But in these uncertain and unprecedented times, the public health crisis and mitigation effort must take priority over the sale of wine and spirits, as the health and safety of our employees and communities is paramount.”

All stores in counties other than Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties will remain open according to normal operating hours and will open , Tuesday, March 17 at regular opening times. Stores not normally open on Tuesdays will remain closed . All stores and licensee service centers across Pennsylvania will close at 9:00 PM and will remain closed until further notice.

All stores and licensee service centers in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties, areas previously designated for aggressive COVID-19 mitigation efforts are closed after .

Additionally, sales at www.FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com will cease at 5:00 PM to allow the PLCB to phase down operations of its Montgomery County fulfillment center. Orders already placed for delivery to non-store addresses will continue to be processed and delivered, however order processing and delivery will be delayed due to unusually high order volume. Orders designated for store delivery that have yet to leave the fulfillment center will be cancelled and refunds issued.

Toward the end of the month, the PLCB will re-evaluate its operations, guided by the strategy developed by the Governor’s Office and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.