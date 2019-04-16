Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Wins Pulitzer: AP Penna. Headlines, Scores

AP PA Headlines 4/16/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A grand jury report says law enforcement and government regulators need new tools to effectively combat fraud within Pennsylvania’s $33 billion Medicaid program. The report made public Monday by the attorney general’s office says community-based health service programs can be “easily manipulated to facilitate fraud” because they lack the supervision, training and oversight that exist in traditional residential health care facilities.

The jurors say the person who actually provides a service should be specifically named in requests for reimbursement and requests should include the time the service was provided. They also suggest training be mandated for providers regarding care standards and proper billing practices. The attorney general’s office says its Medicaid Fraud Control Unit made 164 arrests last year, obtained 105 convictions and recovered more than $22 million.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has won a Pulitzer Prize in breaking news for its coverage of the mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue. The judges called the staff’s work “immersive, compassionate coverage . that captured the anguish and resilience of a community thrust into grief.” After the Pulitzer announcement Monday, the newsroom observed a moment of silence for the 11 victims of the Oct. 27 massacre at Tree of Life synagogue.

The newspaper said executive editor Keith Burris commented that the prize was an affirmation of “the value of members of this news staff doing their jobs, doing their sacred duty.” Now-retired executive editor David Shribman led the newspaper’s coverage. The paper reports he told the newsroom “we are not so much celebrating as affirming . the job we were put on this earth to do.” The Post-Gazette last won a Pulitzer in 1998, for spot news photography.

DERRY, Pa. (AP) — State police say the mayor of a small Westmoreland County town was charged with pointing a gun at several minors in a park over the weekend after an apparent fistfight involving his son. Derry Mayor Kevin Gross is charged with aggravated and simple assault, reckless endangerment, and harassment. The Tribune-Review reports that the 38-year-old Gross is accused of pointing the weapon at a 15-year-old Sunday night and ordering him to the ground and three girls to put their cellphones down.

Police say that parents intervened and that he reholstered the weapon before troopers arrived. A message was left seeking comment at his phone number Monday. Court documents indicate he requested representation by the Westmoreland County public defender’s office, but the office said it is not representing him.

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — Researchers say seniors who aren’t on guard against scams also might be at risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease. Elder fraud is a problem — and the study released yesterday doesn’t mean everyone who falls prey has some sort of dementia brewing. But scientists know subtle changes in thinking and judgment appear long before Alzheimer’s-caused memory loss.

Researchers at Chicago’s Rush University wondered if missteps that can leave someone open to a scam might be one of those warning signs — things like finding it hard to hang up on a telemarketer. They assessed 900 seniors for “scam awareness” and tracked them for six years. Those who had low scam awareness at the start were more likely to develop Alzheimer’s or similar impairment later. The study is in Annals of Internal Medicine.

SHOREWOOD, Wis. (AP) — A suburban Milwaukee middle school gym teacher has been placed on indefinite leave while district officials look into claims that she separated students in one class by race and assigned the black children to research games that enslaved children played. Superintendent Bryan Davis wrote in a letter to parents that the Shorewood Intermediate School teacher was instructing seventh-graders about games from around the world on April 1 when she allegedly gave the assignment to the black students.

Davis didn’t name the teacher. He said the school district launched an internal investigation because it’s committed to providing “an environment of inclusion.” Davis said school officials including a counselor and a psychologist are providing support to affected students.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first episode of the final season of “Game of Thrones” is a record-breaker for the series and HBO. The pay channel said the 17.4 million viewers who watched Sunday’s episode either on TV or online represent a season-opening high for the fantasy saga. HBO Now also posted its biggest streaming night ever, the channel said Monday.

The episode topped the 16.1 million who saw the seventh-season premiere and the 16.9 million who watched that season’s finale. Reflecting increasing audience fondness for streaming, HBO saw about a 50 percent increase in online viewing compared to last season’s finale. In comparison to the season-seven premiere, the streaming audience nearly doubled. “Game of Thrones” ultimately averaged 32.8 million viewers per episode last season in cumulative TV and online viewership, HBO said.

HARTSDALE, N.Y. (AP) — A 100-year-old yoga instructor has no plans to stop practicing and teaching. On a spring day in Hartsdale, a northern suburb of New York City where she leads her classes, Tao Porchon-Lynch said she first encountered the ancient practice at age 7 in her native India. Strolling along a beach, she was transfixed by a group of boys doing yoga poses. When her aunt told her the movements were “not ladylike,” she responded, “If boys can do it, I can do it.”

By the time Porchon-Lynch was a teenager, already teaching yoga, she was able to explain how to breathe in a healthy way — especially to people in awkward sitting positions. “I said, ‘You’re squashing your lungs. Your lungs are not down in the navel, they are above,'” she said. She also has advice for herself. “When I wake up in the morning, I look at the sun and I say, ‘This is going to be the best day of my life’ and it will be. It always is.” Earlier this year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi awarded her the prestigious Padma Shri Award for exceptional achievement.

NEW YORK (AP) — Aretha Franklin’s family says she would be so happy to learn that her body of work has been honored by the Pulitzer Prize board. It gave a special citation yesterday to Franklin for her “indelible contribution to American music and culture for more than five decades.”

Franklin is the first woman to receive the citation since 1930, the year it was first given. Franklin’s niece, Sabrina Owens, says Franklin has received almost every award imaginable, and to get recognition from the Pulitzer Prize board is “just amazing.” The Pulitzer Prize in music was given to the operatic work “Prism” by Ellen Reid.

CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey dentist has resurrected an Easter display destroyed by an angry neighbor. Wayne Gangi spent the weekend restoring a group of lingerie-clad mannequins to their place at his office in Clifton. This time, there was a twist; he added male mannequins to the mix after people complained the original display only had women. The previous display featured lingerie-clad display dolls holding Easter baskets and surrounded by Easter eggs. When a TV crew filmed the display last week, a neighbor took it down with garden shears, saying she didn’t want her teenage son to have to see it. The neighbor has been charged with criminal mischief.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Juan Lagares scored from second base on Michael Conforto’s hard grounder in the 11th inning and the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-6. Lagares led off with an infield single against Pat Neshek, and Brandon Nimmo walked. Two outs later, Conforto hit a sharp grounder that first baseman Rhys Hoskins couldn’t field for an error. The ball trickled to second baseman Cesar Hernandez and Lagares kept running, scoring easily because the throw was way off target.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming (Late Day News Roundup, AccuWeather, sports, and CBS News) continue on WKOK.com. the Phillies play the Mets today at 6:30pm, and tomorrow at 12:30pm.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons had a triple-double to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 145-123 Game 2 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Simmons had 18 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds and the Sixers evened their Eastern Conference playoff series. Joel Embiid had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Sixers.

