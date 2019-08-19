Pittsburgh PD Officers Hurt: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 8/19/19

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Police say two Pittsburgh officers were injured and two men were arrested after what they call “large and unruly” crowds flooded into the street on the city’s South Side. The city’s public safety department says officers were called to the area just before 2:15 a.m. Sunday, where people had filled the street, stopping traffic in both directions and surrounding vehicles in the street.

The department says one officer was writing a traffic citation in an emergency lane when a driver drove over his left foot. He and another officer who injured his knee were taken to UPMC Mercy in stable condition. Two men, both unidentified, were arrested before police managed to disperse the crowd just before 3 a.m. The reason for the disruption wasn’t immediately clear.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is directing state police and other agencies under his control to focus greater efforts on addressing gun violence, two days after a gunman shot and wounded six Philadelphia police officers. The Democratic governor on Friday announced changes that include a new Special Council on Gun Violence, which will have six months to recommend how to reduce mass shootings, domestic violence, suicide and accidental shootings.

Wolf is setting up a new Office of Gun Violence Prevention at the state commission on crime and delinquency. He wants state police to expand and support gun buy-back programs and increase monitoring of hate groups and white nationalists. The governor’s office says more than 1,600 people in the state died of gunshot wounds in 2017.

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon says its facial recognition program used by one Washington state police agency can now detect emotion, generating concerns from privacy advocates. KING-TV says Amazon announced its Rekognition tool has been enhanced to detect basic emotions, including fear. Officials say the American Civil Liberties Union is seeking a delay on police use of the product without regulation until the implications are discussed.

Amazon says Rekognition could be used to monitor unsafe online content and find missing persons on social media. The ACLU says it tested the tool by comparing members of Congress to a database of mug shots and found 28 false matches were returned. Amazon says the ACLU did not use the tool correctly. Amazon says the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is the only agency using it.

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Late in the summer of 1939, crowds of strangers started showing up at Rhoda Wise’s house next to a city dump in Ohio after she let it be known that miracles were occurring in her room. Eight decades later, people still make pilgrimages to the wood frame bungalow at the edge of Canton, Ohio, seeking their own miracles. Wise died in 1948, but her legend as a Christian mystic has blossomed with time. And last fall, after years of discussions, the local Roman Catholic diocese petitioned the Vatican to make Wise a saint, renewing interest in her former home.

The story starts with the sickly Wise, who lived with her alcoholic husband and young daughter, claiming she was healed of a terminal illness and was visited by Jesus Christ as she suffered in her bed. When word got out, people began arriving at all hours, seeking spiritual guidance and asking to see the wooden chair where Jesus sat. They stood in lines around the block to file past her bed when she appeared to suffer stigmata — bloody wounds on her head, hands and feet like those Jesus suffered on the cross — until she implored the church to take her off display.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man discovered a 50-year-old letter in a bottle from the Russian Navy on the shores of western Alaska. Tyler Ivanoff found the handwritten Russian letter early this month while gathering firewood near Shishmaref about 600 miles (966 kilometers) northwest of Anchorage, television station KTUU reported. “I was just looking for firewood when I found the bottle,” Tyler Ivanoff said. “When I found the bottle, I had to use a screwdriver to get the message out.”

Ivanoff shared his discovery on Facebook where Russian speakers translated the message to be a greeting from a Cold War Russian sailor dated June 20, 1969. The message included an address and a request for a response from the person who finds it. Reporters from the state-owned Russian media network, Russia-1, tracked down the original writer, Capt. Anatolii Prokofievich Botsanenko, KTUU reported. He was skeptical he wrote the note until he saw his signature on the bottom. “There — exactly!” he exclaimed.

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow is confirming that President Donald Trump “wants to take a look at” buying Greenland, although the semi-autonomous territory of Denmark has said it’s not for sale. Kudlow told “Fox News Sunday” that he won’t predict what might happen, but he calls Greenland — which is situated between the Atlantic and Arctic oceans — “a strategic place” with “a lot of valuable minerals.”

The U.S. military has operated for decades from Thule Air Base in Greenland. The northernmost U.S. base is part of the military’s global network of radars and other sensors to provide ballistic missile warning and space surveillance. Trump is scheduled to visit Denmark in September as part of a previously announced Europe trip.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A school district in New Mexico is giving parents a preview of an instruction video on lockdown situations associated with active shooters that will be shown to students. The Santa Fe Public Schools posted the 13-minute video titled “Run, Hide, Fight” on the district website and YouTube.

It provides demonstrations and instructions about responding to strangers without ID stickers and then how to barricade doors, hide from “bad guys,” flee school and possibly fight using improvised weapons such as a stapler, scissors or computer. It notes that classrooms are equipped with bucket toilets to avoid life-threatening trips to the bathroom.

NEW YORK (AP) — The raunchy coming-of-age tale about a trio of 12-year-olds called “Good Boys,” is the first R-rated comedy in the last three years to open No. 1 at the box office. “Good Boys” surpassed expectations to debut with $21 million over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. Not since Melissa McCarthy’s “The Boss” came in No. 1 in April 2016 has an R-rated comedy topped the North American box office.

The weekend’s other new films struggled. “The Angry Birds Movie 2” opened with $10.5 million and “47 Meters Down Uncaged” debuted with $9 million. The Bruce Springsteen-inspired “Blinded by the Light” took in $4.5 million. “Good Boys” usurped the top spot from the “Fast & Furious” spinoff “Hobbs and Shaw.” It slid to second with $14.1 million in its third weekend..

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Austin Hedges had four hits, including a tiebreaking homer in the seventh, and Joey Lucchesi pitched six strong innings to lead the San Diego Padres to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Luis Urías also went deep for the Padres, who had lost seven consecutive rubber games before taking two of three in Philadelphia. Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper left after the fifth inning because of dehydration.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper left the game against the San Diego Padres after the fifth inning because of dehydration. On a hot, muggy afternoon in Philadelphia with a gametime temperature of 90 degrees, Harper was lifted prior to taking the field in the sixth. Harper, who signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies in spring training, has played in 123 of 124 games this season.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — José Quintana pitched seven crisp innings, Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run homer and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 in the MLB Little League Classic. Nicholas Castellanos and Jason Heyward also connected for Chicago

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Will Power has the won a shortened race at Pocono Raceway, the 13th straight season he’s won an IndyCar race. The race was called with 72 laps left because of lightning in the area.

